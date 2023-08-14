Love Ice Cream and Your Pet Attend The Sweetest Party for Good in Culver City
Love to Party for Good? Attend The Sweetest Party in LA for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends Labor Day Weekend www.JoinThePetParty.com
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too, Join The Pet Party for Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends) www.JoinThePetParty.org
Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA. www.AmyBakeShop.com
Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward to Earn a Trip to a Luxury 3 Day Weekend Food & Wine Festival; Earn VIP Tix and 3 Nights at The Sweetest Hotels www.LovetoPartyforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps US companies find talented professionals sweet jobs; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact thru parties.
Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors The Sweetest Party in USA Celebrating Happy Pets and Sweet Human Friends.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good, Ice Cream and Your Pet too; attend The Sweetest Labor Day Weekend Party. Simply tell us 'how your pet would make a great Prez!' And earn a gift card for the sweetest Ice Cream treats in LA. Attend our Culver City Social Hour Party on time or you'll miss all the fun (party from 3pm to 4pm on 9/3/23)."
Recruiting for Good is hosting a Sweet Pet Party for Good in Culver City on September 3rd at 3pm; rewarding sweet ice cream gift cards, and the sweetest cookies made in LA by a Talented Mom.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "On Labor Day, we especially love to celebrate working moms. One of the Sweetest Working Moms, I know is Amy Robertson, who makes the healthiest and sweetest cookies in LA; I look forward to rewarding her cookies at our sweet pet party!"
About
Amy Robertson is the owner and Chief Treat Maker for Amy’s Bake Shop. All items are made with the finest ingredients, with care and lots of love mixed in right here in Culver City, CA. Buy local and Indulge in a decadent treat like the sea salt cookies or blondies, or something super healthy like a training bar or granola. Out of state? No problem, we can ship! Special requests accepted, as well as custom cupcakes and ice cream for locals.
Along with a passion for baking, Amy is a mom to 10 year old twins, a triathlete, cycling instructor and event producer. Find your passion, make it happen and enjoy the delicious ride! Check Out Her Healthy Sweet Treats www.AmyBakeShop.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good has a reputation for celebrating and protecting the US Workforce by supporting www.SaveUSJobs.org; since 1998 standing against outsourcing jobs. Talented professionals entrust Recruiting for Good to help them land sweet jobs that improves the quality of their life.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
'Girls Design Tomorrow' is a sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens who want to do something remarkable with their life.
www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now! Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls. We prepare girls to lead the future and be positive role models.
Love to Support Girl Causes and Party for Good?
Participate in Recruiting for Good's www.1Referral1Reward.com to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn the sweetest trips to party for good.
Including Sweet Fan Trips (Taylor Swift in Miami), Foodie Trips (New York City Wine & Food Festival), and Tennis Trips (Indian Wells and US Open) to learn more visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Good for You +Community Too!
"We're Rewarding Just 10 Sweet Fan Trips to See Taylor Swift on 10-20-24 in Miami. Participate today to earn your sweet trip!"
Recruiting for Good launches The Sweetest Club in LA to inspire participation in 1 Referral 1 Reward and help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow.
Love More Sweet Travel Rewards Visit www.TheSweetestClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Why Sprinkle Bella Thinks Her Dog Zero Would Make a Great Prez!