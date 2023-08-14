Toll Brothers features Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology at its Regency at Folsom Ranch community near Sacramento

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the installation of Amazon’s innovative Just Walk Out technology at the convenience store within its Regency at Folsom Ranch community located in Folsom, California. Just Walk Out technology is designed to bring residents the ultimate in shopping convenience, among a host of other resort-style amenities at the luxury 55+ active-adult community.



Regency at Folsom Ranch is the first residential community west of the Mississippi to adopt this cutting-edge technology as part of its on-site resident amenities. Designed to eliminate checkout lines, the store allows residents to scan their Regency App (which includes credit card information) upon entry, grab the items they need, and leave the store without the need to check out, providing an effortless customer experience. The technology detects what residents take from or return to the shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When residents have completed shopping, they are able to leave the store without having to wait in line, and their choice of payment method through the Regency App will be charged for the items they took with them.

Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence like computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in any retail environment. Amazon built synthetic datasets to mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios—including variations in store format, lighting conditions, and even crowds of shoppers—to ensure accuracy in any environment.





“The new checkout-free store powered by Amazon at Regency at Folsom Ranch is just one more way we have embraced technology to give our residents more time and freedom to enjoy life at our new resort-style community,” said Scott Esping, Division President of Toll Brothers in Sacramento. “The feedback from our homeowners has been very positive, and we expect the store to grow in popularity as a convenient destination for food and drinks, especially with the recent opening of our 18,000 square foot community clubhouse at our Regency at Folsom Ranch community.”

Homeowners at Regency at Folsom Ranch will enjoy spacious single-level home designs, expansive outdoor living spaces, and a community clubhouse featuring indoor and outdoor heated pools, a spa, fire pits, gathering areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services.

The 15 new model homes at Regency at Folsom Ranch showcase the community’s five collections of luxury homes ranging from 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2 to 2.5-car garages, and approximately 1,400 to 2,450 square feet of living space. Home prices start in the mid-$500,000s.





To learn more about the offerings at Regency at Folsom Ranch, amenities, collections, and home designs, please visit RegencyAtFolsom.com or call 844-849-5263.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

