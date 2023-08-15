Goodguys 36th West Coast Nationals Cruises into Alameda County Fairgrounds for a Week of Hot Rodding Fun

Join the hot rodding fun at the 36th Goodguys West Coast Nationals in Pleasanton, California, August 25-27! The Alameda Fairgrounds provide a beautiful setting to gather with cool cars, cool people and good times at the Goodguys West Coast Nationals. See thousands of classic cars and trucks during the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association for the West Coast Nationals in Pleasanton, California, August 25-27.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Goodguys West Coast Nationals consistently brings in over 3,000 classic cars and trick trucks ranging from vintage hot rods, to lowriders, muscle cars and pro-touring street machines. Participants will get to compete for a Finalist spot to qualify for one of six Goodguys Top 12 of the year awards including Muscle Car, Truck of the Year (Early & Late), Custom, Muscle Machine, and Custom Rod plus over 80 other unique awards including the Builders Choice Top 10 being selected by Roseville Rod & Custom. Goodguys welcomes 1998 and older vehicles on Friday and Saturday with Sunday open to all years of American made or powered vehicles.The family fun weekend has plenty for the kids to enjoy starting with a Kids Zone packed with games and crafts, a free Model Car Take-and-Make and model car display. You can also get up close to artists during the Pinstriper’s Brush Bash before heading over to a giant swap meet packed with vintage parts and the Cars 4-Sale Corral. Industry leading manufactures and vendors will be showcasing their latest products and wares to check out too!There’s plenty more hot rod fun to experience through the weekend including the cone-carving action of the CPP AutoCross with drivers trying to score the FiTech Fuel Injection West Coast Shootout title on Saturday! There is also the tire melting fun of a Burnout Contest Saturday and the sheer roar of vintage racing engines during the Nitro Thunderfest exhibition!Leading up to the event, Goodguys hosts daily road trips around the greater Bay area with visits to private collections and local hot rod shops. Hot Rod Week starts on Monday August 21 with tours leaving the host hotel at 9AM every day. There’s no charge for Hot Rod Week, just show up in your rod each morning and cruise along!This is the Crown Jewel of the Goodguys season making it an event you do not want to miss! For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/wcn WHAT: Goodguys 36th West Coast NationalsWHERE: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566WHEN: August 25 - 27, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/wcn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

