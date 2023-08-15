Best Money Moves Partners with Gig Worker Solutions to Revolutionize Financial Wellness for Gig Workers
Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensatio, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.
Partnering with Gig Worker Solutions, Best Money Moves amplifies its AI-driven financial platform to support gig workers, fostering financial inclusivity.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Money Moves, an award winning employee financial wellness solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, a Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) committed to transforming the landscape of the gig economy. This synergistic collaboration will enable Best Money Moves to reach the gig economy's vast workforce, offering them a first-of-its-kind pathway to financial well-being through combining Gig Worker Solutions' pioneering benefits platform & their own unique set of technology-enabled information, tools, and solutions.
Gig Worker Solutions stands at the forefront of industry innovation, providing gig economy workers with essential benefits traditionally enjoyed exclusively by W2 employees. By offering Workers' Compensation, Group Health Insurance, retirement planning, and tax savings opportunities, along with a pathway to verifiable W2 income, Gig Worker Solutions is revolutionizing the experience for millions of independent contractors across the country.
Best Money Moves, under the astute leadership of financial expert Ilyce Glink, employs advanced artificial intelligence to power a mobile-first platform that identifies and alleviates employee financial stress. This unique platform delivers pertinent information, tools, solutions, and even corporate-paid benefits directly to the user, effectively addressing and eliminating financial discomfort.
With this strategic partnership, Best Money Moves will leverage Gig Worker Solutions' industry-leading platform to extend its mission of providing financial wellness to all workers, including those operating within the gig economy.
"This partnership marks a significant milestone for us at Best Money Moves. By teaming up with Gig Worker Solutions, we're able to extend our AI-powered financial well-being platform to the hardworking independent contractors and gig workers who have long deserved this level of support," said Ilyce Glink, Founder and CEO of Best Money Moves. "We're looking forward to contributing to a more financially secure and inclusive future for these professionals."
Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, added, "We're proud to join hands with Best Money Moves, a company that aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering gig workers. This alliance will play a crucial role in actualizing our shared goal of reshaping the gig economy landscape and helping its participants secure the benefits and financial well-being they rightfully deserve."
Already servicing more than 1,000 businesses and their W2 employees, Best Money Moves is excited to extend its platform to independent contractors through the Gig Worker Solutions partnership.
For more details about Gig Worker Solutions, please visit https://gigworkersolutions.com. To explore more about Best Money Moves, visit https://bestmoneymoves.com.
About Gig Worker Solutions: Gig Worker Solutions is a specialized Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO) devoted to the needs of the gig economy workforce. It offers gig workers unparalleled access to resources traditionally exclusive to full-time employees, making it a game-changer in the industry.
About Best Money Moves: Best Money Moves is a groundbreaking, award-winning financial wellness technology firm committed to combating and resolving employee financial stress. With its proprietary AI-powered platform, Best Money Moves increases productivity and engagement, enhancing the financial health of users. The company was founded by Ilyce Glink, an acclaimed financial writer and nationally syndicated columnist.
