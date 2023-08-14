Following FDLE investigation, school teacher in Nigeria is arrested



ABUJA, Nigeria – Following an FDLE investigation, Eric Horton, 52, was arrested in Abuja, Nigeria for 18 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child.



Agents began their investigation last October when Horton lived in Graceville. A search warrant was conducted on August 3 and digital evidence was located by FDLE K-9 Maple. During the search warrant, it was discovered that Horton, a former school teacher, traveled to Nigeria to teach physical education to school-aged children.



Horton was arrested in Nigeria on August 11, 2023 on an FDLE warrant. Extradition is pending.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001



