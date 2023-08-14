Meriwether County School System Installs CASPR Technology to Disinfect Air and Surfaces in District Schools
The Meriwether County School System in Georgia is making disinfection a priority for students and staff with a new air and surface disinfection tech from CASPR.
Since the installation of the air filtration system by CASPR, the entire school feels and smells cleaner. I can't wait to see how this helps our students and makes a positive impact on attendance!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meriwether County School System in Georgia is gearing up for the new school year by making disinfection a priority for students and staff. This summer, the county has installed multiple disinfection systems from CASPR Technologies in schools across the district in an effort to better disinfect classroom air and surfaces and reduce pathogens, mold and viruses including influenza and SARS-CoV-2.
— Rebekah Cook, teacher at Unity Elementary School
Working with CASPR distributor BioShark, the district installed a mixture of CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) units in all school, athletic and administrative facilities.
“Back in 2021, we installed CASPR Transit units on our entire bus fleet, and their technology won us over with the ability to continuously disinfect our buses and keep students and drivers safe,” said Dr. Robert Griffin, Superintendent of Meriwether County Schools, “So as a natural next step, we wanted to deploy the technology in our schools ahead of the upcoming academic year so we can add another layer of protection while also maximizing attendance.”
The technology features CASPR’s proprietary NCC™ technology, which converts humidity in ambient air into safe levels of gaseous, residue-free hydrogen peroxide molecules that are continuously spread throughout a target area, eliminating up to 99.96% of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces.
"With the CASPR Transit units, we have seen a reduction in bus driver absenteeism," said Mickie Samper, Director of Transportation for Meriwether County School System. "In addition, we had a driver comment it was the first time in 30 years of driving a school bus that she didn’t have a bus full of sick kids, and a year when she herself didn’t get sick."
The mix of CASPR products used in Meriwether County Schools includes CASPR Blu Tile units that seamlessly replace ceiling tiles; the duct-mounted CASPR Pro units, disinfecting wide areas through a building’s HVAC system; and CASPR Compact units for smaller spaces. Meriwether Schools also purchased replacement cells to keep the schools protected for eight years.
While prepping for the upcoming school year, Rebekah Cook, teacher at Unity Elementary
School commented that she could already tell a difference with the new technology. “I have asthma and breathing isn't always easy. Since the installation of the air filtration system, I can breathe! My chest doesn't feel heavy and I have not had to use my rescue inhaler while setting up my classroom for the new school year. The entire school feels cleaner and smells fresher. I can't wait to see how this filtration system helps our students and see the positive impact it has on attendance!”
“CASPR’s technology and products have been proven safe and effective against some of today’s most virulent pathogens,” said Shannon Grube, Principle of BioShark. “As a distributor of CASPR to K-12 schools, we believe this technology is a game-changer for protecting students and staff and helping to improve absenteeism.”
“The beautiful part about our technology is that it continuously and safely disinfects, even while students and staff are present,” said Nick Licata, CEO of CASPR Technologies. “Other chemical-based disinfecting methods could only be applied periodically and without people in the room. Our safe, low-maintenance, disruption-free technology offers a more advanced solution.”
About CASPR Technologies
CASPR Technologies is a leading innovator in advanced photocatalytic technology, specializing in indoor air and surface disinfection solutions. The company’s products are designed to improve indoor air quality and reduce the risk of disease transmission in various settings, including hospitals, offices, schools, and public transportation. For more information, visit casprtech.com
