Remaining suspension cables and towers on old I-74 bridge to be demolished Aug. 27

Posted on: August 14, 2023

QUAD CITIES, Aug. 14, 2023 – Say goodbye to the remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge between Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois. The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to use controlled explosives during the removal of suspension cables and towers on the old bridge spanning over the Mississippi on Sunday, Aug. 27 beginning as early as 7 a.m., weather permitting.

The demolition contractor, Helm Group, will use controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers on the westbound bridge. Additionally, delayed controlled detonations will be used to remove some eastbound piers. The use of explosives will require a temporary closure of the new I-74 bridge to vehicles and pedestrians. The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters.

River closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters

To ensure public safety during this demolition operation, certain areas will be temporarily closed. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27. Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours. Local law enforcement will be on-site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

New bridge temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians

The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place. Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74. The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for approximately 24 hours beginning the night of Aug. 26 and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement.

Riverfront path closed in Bettendorf

Residents and visitors in the area are advised to view the Restricted Area Map. Access to this area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open. Additionally, the parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

You are encouraged to view demolition online

Get the best view of the bridge demolition online at https://iowadot.gov/i74riverbridge/Traffic-Cameras.

Iowa DOT contact: Ahmad Abu Afifeh at [email protected] or 563-349-5153