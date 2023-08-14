Attorney General Drummond rebukes EPA's proposed new rule on power plants

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 14) – Attorney General Drummond has joined a coalition of 21 states opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed new rule on existing coal-, natural gas- and oil-fired power plants.

The proposal attempts to regulate those plants under the Clean Air Act by imposing more stringent emissions standards. The would-be rule ignores last year’s rebuke from the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. EPA, which warned that the EPA should not use a narrow regulatory provision to force coal-fired power plants into retirement en masse.

“In a flagrant dismissal of the Supreme Court’s ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, the EPA is clearly stacking the deck here to force the closure of power plants,” Drummond said. “This rule, if allowed to stand, would cut jobs and raise energy costs for American families and businesses. The never-ending federal overreach of the Biden administration knows no bounds, particularly when it comes to America’s energy production.”

The coalition’s letter, led by West Virginia, explains how EPA’s proposal violates the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on West Virginia v. EPA because Congress still hasn’t given EPA clear statutory authorization to remake the electricity grids. As a result, the agency cannot sidestep Congress to exercise broad regulatory power that would radically transform the nation’s energy grids — and force states to fundamentally shift their energy portfolios away from fossil fuel-fired generation.

“The EPA’s anti-oil and gas agenda is a clear and present danger to the American economy,” Drummond said. “As Attorney General, the people of Oklahoma can count on me to fight against EPA’s radical climate agenda and protect our oil and gas industry.”

Read a copy of the letter at https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2023/ghg_egu_sta...