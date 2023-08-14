IM Academy’s Breakthrough Event Expected to Bring in Tourism Revenue to Zagreb
IM Breakthrough is taking the stage in Zagreb, Croatia from September 7-10, 2023.
At IM Academy’s events, the focus is on education. We have Education Day where IM educators share insights and teach students in-person.”ZAGREB, CROATIA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IM Breakthrough is taking the stage in Zagreb, Croatia from September 7-10, 2023. Brace yourselves for a transformational journey that can help reshape your future. Drawing inspiration from the impact of past events like IM Beyond in Barcelona, Zurich and Rotterdam, where IM Academy hosted crowds of 8,000 attendees, IM academy is gearing up for an event that's bigger, bolder, and more impactful than ever before.
— IM Academy Representative
"Zagreb's event will truly exemplify our unwavering dedication to furnishing top-tier education." - Chris Terry, CEO and CO-Founder
Boosting Zagreb's Essence
The stage for IM Breakthrough is none other than the Zagreb Arena, boasting a capacity of over 15,000 and known for hosting major events and concerts. Amidst the dynamic event, attendees will also explore Zagreb's local treasures, enhancing the city's economic vibrancy. This influx of tourism and economic resurgence is a beacon of hope to bring volume to Zagreb. The city's resilience is mirrored in our efforts to revitalize Zagreb's spirit through IM Breakthrough.
Introducing IM Academy and IM Breakthrough
Founded by Christopher Terry in 2012 as iMarketsLive, IM Academy has evolved into a transformative force, extending financial education beyond forex trading with IM Mastery Academy. Guiding students across diverse financial markets, IM Academy equips individuals with strategies to learn about the financial markets.
IM Breakthrough, an event born from our commitment to revolutionize financial education, provides an opportunity for customers and IBOs to converge, exchange insights, and forge connections in a community-driven ambiance. While IM Academy's online platforms facilitate learning, IM Breakthrough elevates it with face-to-face interactions, sparking innovation and camaraderie. Just as IM Beyond inspired Barcelona's resurgence, IM Breakthrough aspires to be a catalyst for Zagreb's renaissance, invigorating the city's economy while fostering a transformative educational journey for those dedicated to achieving more. Get ready to break barriers, make connections, and unlock your potential like never before!
For more information about the event and IM Mastery Academy, please visit the company's website at www.imacademy.events.
Disclaimer: IM Mastery Academy is not an advisory or broker service. IM Mastery Academy provides online educational services only.
