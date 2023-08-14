NAACP Image Award Winning Producer, Ericka Nicole Malone Encourages Young People to be Educated Visionaries

College Bound Seniors Receive Scholarship Funds and Internship Opportunities from Las Vegas Based Businesswoman Ericka Nicole Malone

CALIFORNIA, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas businesswoman, Ericka Nicole Malone, met with 11 college bound freshman to deliver the exciting news that they were chosen to be the first recipients of the Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Scholarships. The scholarship was created to positively affect the lives of college bound minority students living in Los Angeles, CA or Las Vegas, NV by providing financial support to future collegiates with a one-time payment of $1000.00 to assist with books, living expenses, lab fees, or tuition, and offering direct access to Ericka as a mentor and potential internship opportunities.

"I was so impressed with the applicants’ various stories and how far they have come. They are a group of young visionaries with big aspirations for the future,” said Ericka Nicole Malone. “I believe every young person has the potential to change the world if we provide them with the necessary tools to dream bigger than their circumstances and I hope these scholarship awards will take them one step closer to achieving their goals,"

she continued.

The winners of the 2023 Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment Scholarships are, Delyle Williams (Jackson State University), Derek Favorite (Xavier University of Louisiana), Nia Robinson (University of California, Berkeley), Charlee Brown (Catawba College), Harmonie Reed (University of Nevada, Las Vegas), Sidney Graham (DePauw University), Adrian Crick (Spellman College), Chase Moore (Fisk University), Troi Antee (Southern University and A&M College), Armoni Taylor (University of California, Riverside), Noah Abbott (Blair Academy).

About Ericka Nicole Malone

Ericka is a multifaceted businesswoman. She is the co-owner of The MCR Group, a Healthcare consulting firm with business partner Phillip Robinson, and president and co-owner of Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment. In addition, at the top of 2023, Ericka negotiated an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with Hulu for her award-winning film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture). Early in her career she understood the obstacles faced by female filmmakers, and women of color, so she chose to bet on herself and founded Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment. This allowed her to tap into her business savvy and combine it with her love for writing, resulting in success on the theatrical stage and in film.

Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment is dedicated to impacting the lives of young creatives of color and inspiring them to be leaders that shatter glass ceilings and disrupt the norm through scholarships, internships, panels, and workshops.

For additional information about Ericka Nicole Malone Entertainment, visit www.erickanicolemalone.com.

