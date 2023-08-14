Construction contractor named for building terminal T3 at HCM City airport

VIETNAM, August 14 -

HCM CITY – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam has identified a contractor to build terminal T3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City.

The project is divided into 14 bidding packages worth a total of VNĐ10.99 trillion (US$470.5 million).

Bidding package No.12 for the construction, which will cost more than VNĐ9 trillion ($385 million) has been awarded to a consortium of six companies: Hanoi Construction Corporation, No.1 Construction Corporation and 319 Construction Corporation belonging to the Ministry of Defence, Trường Sơn Construction Corporation, Ricons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company and Lưu Nguyễn Construction Company Limited.

They will also be responsible for the installation of equipment in the terminal.

According to the ACV, construction will start in the third quarter of this year.

In 2020 the Government approved the construction with funding provided by the ACV.

More than 16ha of military land is required to build the new terminal. Construction is expected to take 37 months.

The new terminal will handle domestic flights, helping ease pressure on the overloaded T1 and improve service quality.

T1 can handle up to 15 million passengers a year and T2, the international terminal, 10 million.

The number of passengers travelling via Tân Sơn Nhất has skyrocketed in recent years to nearly double its designed capacity.

As against its designed capacity to handle 25 million passengers a year from 2020, it has been receiving almost 40 million a year since 2017.

Once completed, T3 will handle 20 million passengers.

With the COVID pandemic ending and the economy recovering rapidly, aviation and tourism have recovered, sending passenger numbers surging and causing overcrowding at major airports such as Tân Sơn Nhất and Nội Bài in Hà Nội. — VNS