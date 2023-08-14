Submit Release
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (“Hawaiian Electric”) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into whether Hawaiian Electric issued false and misleading statements to investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 14, 2023, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. plunged on concern that its power lines may be linked to the deadly Maui wildfires. Hawaiian Electric, which operates the utility that serves Maui, has come under criticism for not turning off power despite weather forecasters’ warnings that dry, gusty winds could create critical fire conditions.

