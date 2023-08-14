Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, August 14, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of August 14 will include the following:

Tuesday, August 15 to Thursday, August 17: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association meeting and National Lieutenant Governors Association meeting, Des Moines, IA.

Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join Darlington Raceway and NASCAR for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, August 16 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Ceremonial Bill Signing for H.3908, Paid Parental Leave for School District Employees, South Pointe High School, Gymnasium, 801 Neely Road, Rock Hill, S.C.

Thursday, August 17 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg for a press conference and tour to discuss the Ehrhardt Street Project, 144 Cannon Street, Charleston, S.C.

Thursday, August 17 at 6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s Washington Night, USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for H. 3583, Gavin's Law, Downtown Rock Hill, Event Stage, 300 Chatham Avenue, Rock Hill, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 7, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 7, 2023, included:

Tuesday, August 8

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the funeral service for Officer Matthew Hare of the Easley Police Department, Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, S.C.

Wednesday, August 9

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Babcock Building Cupola Ceremony, The Babcock Building, 2110 Pickens Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

1:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, August 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H. 4023, the First Steps bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:45 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Grand Opening of American Leadership Academy Lexington Welcome Event, American Leadership Academy, 109 Innovation Place, Lexington, S.C.

Friday, August 11

10:00 AM: Policy call.

11:30 AM: Constituent call.

12:45 PM: Agency call.