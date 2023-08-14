Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Investment in Salem One

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced it has made a new platform investment in Salem One, a leading provider of corporate communication solutions, including direct marketing, packaging, and logistics services. Granite Creek partnered with Phil Kelley, Jr., CEO and President of Salem One, and Scott Mahoney, a long-time shareholder and previous Chairman of the company. Additionally, Baltimore-based Patriot Capital co-invested alongside Granite Creek and management.



In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in Salem One, Granite Creek Partner Brian Boorstein and Director Jordan Liss joined its Board of Directors.

“Through its broad communication, data, and technology capabilities, Salem One has cultivated long-standing relationships with its customers as their strategic corporate communications partner,” said Jordan Liss. “The strong skills and forward-looking mindset that Salem One’s management team brings to the printing and packaging industries have positioned the company well to capitalize on future industry trends and demands. We are excited to work with this talented team to pursue advantageous organic growth and acquisition opportunities.”

“We welcome Granite Creek and Patriot Capital to the Salem One family,” said Phil Kelley, Jr., “Their investment will help the company expand its product offerings and geographic footprint. We are excited for the future of Salem One and the support our new partners bring.”

About Salem One

Headquartered in North Carolina and founded in 1987, Salem One is a corporate communications platform that provides direct mail, packaging, and logistics services. Salem One offers a range of logistics and marketing services with a focus on efficient and data-driven execution for a variety of marketing and logistics channels, including direct marketing, printing, logistics, packaging, and security and data management.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2022, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Granite Creek

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com