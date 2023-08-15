EBenefitsHub Announces Nexben as Exclusive National CorePartner

EBenefitsHub is pleased to announce its addition of Nexben as an Exclusive National Core Partner.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EBenefitsHub is pleased to announce its addition of Nexben as an Exclusive National Core Partner. “We are excited to include the brilliantly bundled ICHRA platform of services and products assembled by the Nexben team,” said EBenefitsHub Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “Benefits Professionals are increasingly in search of ways to differentiate themselves with their clients and prospects while showcasing the value they provide. With the help of Nexben and our other CorePartners, EBHub can assist BenefitsPros in doing just that.” said Gregory.

Taking a technology-first approach to benefit payments, Nexben provides the unlimited capacity required to fuel the shifting benefits ecosystem—facilitating seamless distribution and reconciliation of payments between employers and insurers. Nexben simplifies the entire benefits experience by providing employers the ability to control cost and personalize choices for their employees—with streamlined administration, expert enrollment guidance, and seamless one-click payment technology.

With this announcement, Nexben joins a collection of exclusive, best-of-breed CorePartner organizations to provide services and products to BenefitsPros across the country. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, technology, and products to create a synchronized hub for BenefitsPros and their business clients.

About Nexben

Nexben is the leading fintech plan administration and payment solution in the benefits industry. Nexben delivers financial technology, allowing people to gain financial control and expand their freedom of choice with simple, effective, and accessible administrative and payment solutions. The game-defining administration and payment engine fuels the unlimited capacity required to power the shifting benefits ecosystem—facilitating seamless distribution and reconciliation of payments between all parties. We have changed the game when it comes to benefits—evolving the market from a one-to-one transaction model to Nexben’s many-to-many solution. For more information about Nexben, visit us at nexben.com

About EBenefitsHub

EBenefitsHub has engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions synchronized within its holistic EBHub Dashboard and “white label” All-In-One MobileFirst App. The EBHub “ecosystem” is coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary for benefits professionals to prevail within today's competitively complex benefits landscape. BenefitsPros can design/build their digital benefits hubs . . . on their terms. With the help of EBHub CorePartners, BenefitsPros can embrace the digital revolution; bridging the gaps while cutting away the bad plumbing of detached digital and manual processes. They can neutralize competitors, expand client offerings, harvest more clients and future-proof success. In a sea of sameness, BenefitsPros can brand, position and differentiate to create an unfair advantage. The result is seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications, merged into a powerfully holistic platform for BenefitsPros and their clients: Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Enhance Renew • Manage

Learn more: MyEBenefitshub.com Grow@MyEBenefitshub.com 407-878-3520