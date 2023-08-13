United States-Israel Strategic Technology Dialogue

MEDIA NOTE

OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

AUGUST 11, 2023

On August 9-10, the United States and Israel held meetings of the four working groups of the U.S.-Israel Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology in Jerusalem.

An interagency delegation – led by Acting Special Envoy for Critical and Emerging Technology Dr. Seth Center – met with counterparts in the Israeli government, as well as representatives from the private sector, academia, and civil society, to advance tech cooperation under the four working groups: Pandemic Preparedness, Climate Change, Artificial Intelligence, and Trusted Technology Ecosystems.

By U.S. Mission Israel | 13 August, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases, U.S. & Israel