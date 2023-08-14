Fetal Monitoring Market to Reach $6.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global fetal monitoring market is driven by increase in cases of preterm births, surge in government and non-government initiatives, advanced and innovative fetal monitoring technologies.

Portland, OR, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Fetal monitoring Market by Product (Ultrasound, Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM), Accessories and Consumables), by Method, (Invasive and Non-Invasive), by Portability (Portable and Non-Portable), by Application (Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring and Antepartum Fetal Monitoring) and by End User, (Hospitals and Maternity Hospitals, Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global fetal monitoring industry generated 3.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $6.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Keeping tabs on unborn baby's heart rate and rhythm during labor and delivery is reffered to as fetal monitoring. This process is done with the help of an electronic device called a transducer. Doctors use fetal heart monitors to get an indication of a fetus’s health.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in cases of preterm births, surge in government and non-government initiatives, advanced and innovative fetal monitoring technologies drive the growth of the global fetal monitoring market. However, the high cost associated with fetal monitoring devices restricts market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets such as availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, and establishment of hospitals and development of portable, non-invasive, wireless fetal monitoring products presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $6.2 billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Product, Method, Portability, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in cases of preterm births



Surge in government and non-government initiatives



Advanced and innovative fetal monitoring technologies Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging markets Development of portable, non-invasive, and wireless products Restraints High cost of fetal monitoring equipment

Recession impact

Reduced healthcare spending and budget cuts may lead to a decline in the overall demand for fetal monitoring equipment. In addition, some expectant mothers may delay or avoid non-essential medical procedures during financially challenging times, leading to a potential decrease in patient visits for fetal monitoring.

However, the technological advancement in the field of fetal monitoring devices such as 3D and 4D ultrasound devices, wireless devices, and others is expected to drive the growth of the market.

The ultrasound segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the ultrasound segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global fetal monitoring market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in ultrasound technologies and increase in number of post term pregnancies, multiple pregnancy and premature delivery cases leading to surge in demand for ultrasound system. However, the electronic fetal monitoring (EFM) segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of advanced medical technologies, rise in awareness about the benefits of electron fetal monitoring, and the growing demand for more accurate and continuous monitoring of fetal health.

The non-invasive segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on method, non-invasive segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for around four-fifths of the global fetal monitoring market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the advancements in fetal monitoring methods and high adoption of the non-invasive techniques such as external ultrasound and doppler imaging.

The non-portable segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on portability, the non-portable segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global fetal monitoring market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of the non-portable fetal monitoring devices as they are more advanced, allowing for more precise and continuous monitoring of fetal heart rate and uterine contractions that support the segment growth. However, the portable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to a rise in demand for portable devices as they have advantages such as mobility, remote monitoring, and convenience coupled with technological advancements and consumer preference.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global fetal monitoring market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of products for fetal monitoring, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rise in preterm birth cases promoted the growth of the fetal monitoring market in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in research and development activities, surge in cases of prebirth rates, growth in awareness about healthcare, increase in access to medical services, and surge in healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region, is expected to drive the growth of the fetal monitoring market.

Leading Market Players: -

General Electric Company

MedGyn Products, Inc.

EDAN Instrument, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Neoventa Medical AB

Natus Medical Incorporated

Arjo

Cardinal Health Inc.





The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fetal monitoring market. These players have adopted different strategies such as business expansion, product launch, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

