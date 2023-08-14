Submit Release
Forward Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a global design, sourcing and distribution group, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights  

  • Revenues were $10.1 million, a decrease of 4.7% from $10.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Gross margin declined to 18.0% compared to 18.1% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Operating loss was $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.05 compared to $0.04 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022.

  • Cash balance of $2.8 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to $2.6 million at September 30, 2022.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated, “Pleasingly, the quarter witnessed the sustained positive momentum within our design division. However, this strong performance was offset by the continued difficulties within the retail and OEM sector. Consequently, after careful deliberation and consideration we have reluctantly resolved to discontinue our retail division in an orderly manner that will ensure we fulfil our commitments to our customers. This has been a pivotal quarter for the Company, one in which as a direct consequence of the decisions taken, we hope will result in profitability in the near future.” 

The tables below are derived from the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-Q for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding our optimism for improved performance in fiscal year 2023. Forward has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as “may”, “should,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause its actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks include the inability to expand our customer base, loss of additional customers, pricing pressures, lack of success of our sales people, supply chain issues, inability of our design division’s customers to pay for our services, unanticipated issues with our affiliated sourcing agent, and issues at Chinese factories that we source our products. No assurance can be given that the actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. Investors should read carefully the factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022 for information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company’s results. Except as otherwise required by Federal securities laws, Forward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

About Forward Industries

Forward is a global design, sourcing and distribution group serving top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisitions of Intelligent Product Solutions, Inc. and Kablooe Design, Inc., the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for its existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line into a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services

For more information, contact:        
Kathleen Weisberg, CFO, Forward Industries, Inc.                
(631) 547-3055, kweisberg@forwardindustries.com



FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
             
        June 30,   September 30,
          2023       2022  
Assets   (Unaudited)    
             
Current assets:      
  Cash   $ 2,821,163     $ 2,575,522  
  Accounts receivable, net   7,659,132       7,542,666  
  Inventories, net   1,892,790       3,801,030  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   689,955       417,605  
             
      Total current assets   13,063,040       14,336,823  
             
Property and equipment, net   282,308       241,146  
Intangible assets, net   946,333       1,105,901  
Goodwill   1,758,682       1,758,682  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   3,124,871       3,427,726  
Other assets   68,737       68,737  
             
      Total assets $ 19,243,971     $ 20,939,015  
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
             
Current liabilities:      
  Accounts payable $ 684,616     $ 268,160  
  Due to Forward China   7,948,249       7,713,880  
  Deferred income   264,726       438,878  
  Current portion of earnout consideration   -       25,000  
  Current portion of operating lease liability   406,223       377,940  
  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,283,337       1,153,906  
      Total current liabilities   10,587,151       9,977,764  
             
Other liabilities:      
  Note payable to Forward China   1,200,000       1,400,000  
  Operating lease liability, less current portion   2,942,772       3,249,824  
  Earnout consideration, less current portion   30,000       45,000  
    Total other liabilities   4,172,772       4,694,824  
             
      Total liabilities   14,759,923       14,672,588  
             
Commitments and contingencies      
             
Shareholders' equity:      
  Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;      
    10,061,185 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023      
    and September 30, 2022   100,612       100,612  
  Additional paid-in capital   20,171,299       20,115,711  
  Accumulated deficit   (15,787,863 )     (13,949,896 )
             
      Total shareholders' equity   4,484,048       6,266,427  
             
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,243,971     $ 20,939,015  
             



FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
           
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Nine Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
               
Revenues, net $ 10,127,159     $ 10,588,835     $ 31,594,818     $ 32,517,139  
Cost of sales   8,303,997       8,671,103       26,340,525       25,727,964  
Gross profit   1,823,162       1,917,732       5,254,293       6,789,175  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   711,472       664,484       2,175,081       2,106,263  
General and administrative expenses   1,633,740       1,639,053       4,912,197       5,177,241  
               
     Loss from operations   (522,050 )     (385,805 )     (1,832,985 )     (494,329 )
               
Fair value adjustment of earnout consideration   -       -       (40,000 )     -  
Interest expense   25,475       30,424       80,214       94,115  
Interest income   (10,489 )     -       (11,345 )     -  
Other (income)/expense, net   (292 )     2,684       (23,887 )     6,780  
     Loss before income taxes   (536,744 )     (418,913 )     (1,837,967 )     (595,224 )
               
Provision for income taxes   -       -       -       -  
               
     Net loss $ (536,744 )   $ (418,913 )   $ (1,837,967 )   $ (595,224 )
               
Loss per share:              
     Basic $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.06 )
     Diluted $ (0.05 )   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.18 )   $ (0.06 )
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
     Basic   10,061,185       10,061,185       10,061,185       10,061,185  
     Diluted   10,061,185       10,061,185       10,061,185       10,061,185  
               



