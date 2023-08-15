The Children’s Friendship Project for Northern Ireland (CFPNI) Announces Alumni Reunion
On 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement and Omagh bombing, Creating Friendships for Peace (CFP) is reconnecting alumni to honor 21 years of peacebuilding.BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Friendship Project for Northern Ireland (CFPNI), a program that promoted peace through friendship between Catholic and Protestant teenagers in Northern Ireland, is having an alumni reunion October 7, 2023, at Ulster University Atrium, Belfast. The event commemorates the program’s success, as well as the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and the Omagh bombing. Creating Friendships for Peace (CFP), the successor organization in the U.S., is hosting the event and launching an effort to locate the over 2,000 NI participants to reestablish relationships.
Between 1987 and 2007, CFPNI brought together teenagers from the six counties of NI. The program matched Catholic and Protestant teenagers who spent the summer with a host family in the U.S., learning through shared experiences that they had more in common than their differences and that they could live together peacefully.
“Many of the teenagers kept in touch and some have since returned to visit their host families,” said Lilah Graham, former Northern Ireland coordinator. “It was such a rewarding time for all involved. There were several reunions, which were greatly attended and enjoyed by both the teenagers and their families. It’s wonderful, after so many years, to have this opportunity for another reunion and to celebrate the success of the program.”
The reunion will be held Saturday, October 7, 2023, 2-4PM BST at Ulster University Atrium, Belfast. The reception will open with remarks by John McKinney, OBE, former mayor of Omagh and current CFP board member. The event provides the opportunity for the alumni to socialize and reconnect, as well as share memories.
“CFPNI introduced me to a new community at a pivotal time in my life,” commented alumna Clare Talbot-Jones. “Developing new friendships brought new perspectives and a foundation to better understand and assert my belief in the importance of tolerance, respect, and cross-community engagement. I had an incredible, memorable experience that built my confidence and self-esteem—sailing, tennis, new foods, my first visit to a synagogue, and chatting with Hillary Clinton in the White House Rose Garden. Importantly, my host "father" and my matched "teen" remain life-long friends.”
CFPNI program alumni can register for information on the reunion at friendships4peace.org/cfpni-alumni. Questions should be directed to Meibh McKinney at MeibhM@friendships4peace.org.
Creating Friendships for Peace, Inc. (CFP)
Creating Friendships for Peace, Inc. is a volunteer grassroots 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in the United States. It began as the Children’s Friendship Project for Northern Ireland (CFPNI) and was active in Northern Ireland from 1987 until 2007. The group currently has student programs in Cyprus and Israel/Palestine. Its mission is to promote and strengthen friendships between teens from divided communities and extend those friendships to their families and friends. American families host two teens—one from each side of a conflict—to provide a safe, neutral environment where the teens learn about each other through dialogue and shared experiences. Learn more about the program at https://friendships4peace.org/
Meibh McKinney
Creating Friendships for Peace, Inc,
MeibhM@friendships4peace.org