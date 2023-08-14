St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude // Public Assistance Sought
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004515
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2023 @ 1610 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S / US Rt 7 in Georgia
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation // Eluding Police
ACCUSED: Unknown // Seeking public assistance
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a VSP trooper observed a white BMW 335xi (believed to be a 2008) traveling at a high rate of speed and in a negligent manner on Interstate 89 S in the town of Georgia. The vehicle exited the interstate off Exit 18, then proceeded NB on US 7 where the trooper attempted to stop it. The vehicle initially pulled over but fled as the trooper was approaching the vehicle on foot. The vehicle had VERMONT registration GSR 777 affixed to it. Investigation revealed that license plate was stolen. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP St. Albans.