Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,172 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude // Public Assistance Sought

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2004515

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. Mike Kamerling                       

STATION:         St. Albans            

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  08/05/2023 @ 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S / US Rt 7 in Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation // Eluding Police

 

ACCUSED:     Unknown // Seeking public assistance                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a VSP trooper observed a white BMW 335xi (believed to be a 2008) traveling at a high rate of speed and in a negligent manner on Interstate 89 S in the town of Georgia. The vehicle exited the interstate off Exit 18, then proceeded NB on US 7 where the trooper attempted to stop it. The vehicle initially pulled over but fled as the trooper was approaching the vehicle on foot. The vehicle had VERMONT registration GSR 777 affixed to it. Investigation revealed that license plate was stolen.  Anyone with information is urged to call VSP St. Albans.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude // Public Assistance Sought

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more