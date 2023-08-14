St. Albans Barracks // Negligent Operation and Attempting to Elude // Public Assistance Sought

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004515

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2023 @ 1610 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 S / US Rt 7 in Georgia

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation // Eluding Police

ACCUSED: Unknown // Seeking public assistance

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a VSP trooper observed a white BMW 335xi (believed to be a 2008) traveling at a high rate of speed and in a negligent manner on Interstate 89 S in the town of Georgia. The vehicle exited the interstate off Exit 18, then proceeded NB on US 7 where the trooper attempted to stop it. The vehicle initially pulled over but fled as the trooper was approaching the vehicle on foot. The vehicle had VERMONT registration GSR 777 affixed to it. Investigation revealed that license plate was stolen. Anyone with information is urged to call VSP St. Albans.