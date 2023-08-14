Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network Named One of 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 2023

Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual list includes PRIN™ in Small Employer Category

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN™) today announced that it has been included in the Small Employer Category of the Los Angeles Business Journal 2023 list, Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. For the 17th year, the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group recognized and honored the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses. The program evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics, and also relied heavily on employee surveys to measure their experience.



Los Angeles thousands of companies meet the requirements for consideration in these awards, but PRIN was honored for its outstanding employee engagement and company values. “PRIN began as a family business, and we strive to make all of our employees feel like members of the Pegnato family,” said Alex Pegnato, president and COO of Pegnato. “We are delighted at this recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal.”

About Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN™)

PRIN is a privately-held company that has built a nationwide ecosystem connecting large national brands to the best local roofing contractors in the business—with all transactions curated and all data stored with analytical tools in the PRIN platform. On the facilities manager side, PRIN serves the retail store, shopping center and restaurant chain sectors, managing roof systems on over 12,000 buildings—a portfolio of roof assets worth $2.2 billion. On the contractor side, Pegnato helps roofers connect with and provide services for major national accounts they would otherwise find difficult to reach. For more information, please visit www.pegnato.com or call 800-370-8976.