Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,180 in the last 365 days.

Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network Named One of 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 2023

Los Angeles Business Journal’s annual list includes PRIN™ in Small Employer Category

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN™) today announced that it has been included in the Small Employer Category of the Los Angeles Business Journal 2023 list, Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. For the 17th year, the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group recognized and honored the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce, and businesses. The program evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics, and also relied heavily on employee surveys to measure their experience.

Los Angeles thousands of companies meet the requirements for consideration in these awards, but PRIN was honored for its outstanding employee engagement and company values. “PRIN began as a family business, and we strive to make all of our employees feel like members of the Pegnato family,” said Alex Pegnato, president and COO of Pegnato. “We are delighted at this recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal.”

About Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network (PRIN™)
PRIN is a privately-held company that has built a nationwide ecosystem connecting large national brands to the best local roofing contractors in the business—with all transactions curated and all data stored with analytical tools in the PRIN platform. On the facilities manager side, PRIN serves the retail store, shopping center and restaurant chain sectors, managing roof systems on over 12,000 buildings—a portfolio of roof assets worth $2.2 billion. On the contractor side, Pegnato helps roofers connect with and provide services for major national accounts they would otherwise find difficult to reach. For more information, please visit www.pegnato.com or call 800-370-8976.

Contact:
Jennifer Spoerri
Gallagher PR
415-577-0171
jennifer@gallagherpr.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network Named One of 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for 2023

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more