18th Judicial District hosting Second Chances warrant clearance and community resource day in Arapahoe County

Monday, July 10, 2023

AURORA – Is there an outstanding warrant for your arrest and you are tired of wondering if today is the day you will have a run-in with law enforcement? Are you interested in meeting with an attorney to learn what you need to do to resolve your case and move forward? Do you need access to free community resources? Then the 18th Judicial District’s Second Chances warrant clearance and community resource day for Arapahoe County may hold the key to clearing up your past and moving on with your future.

Second Chances will be held this Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aurora CentrePoint Plaza (14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, CO 80012), the courts, public defender, and district attorney for the 18th Judicial District will come together to help people clear their warrants, including those for probation violations, and get connected with resources to be successful in moving forward and resolving their legal matters. Thus, the event’s name, Second Chances.

No arrests will be made for people seeking help to clear outstanding warrants for eligible offenses and probation violation warrants. Offenses that are eligible for warrant clearance include misdemeanor or traffic offenses, class 4 drug felonies, as well as class 5 and 6 felonies.

Ineligible offenses include any warrants outside of Arapahoe County, as well as Victim Rights Act, assault, domestic violence, unlawful sexual behavior, and child abuse cases.

In addition to clearing warrants, attendees can connect with community resource event partners to find additional Second Chances opportunities for health, housing, financial and other public assistance.

Second Chances community partners in attendance include Aurora Public Schools, Arapahoe County Community Resources, Arapahoe County Human Services, and the Aurora Mental Health and Health Network. Second Chances is sponsored by the 18th Judicial District’s County and District Courts, Office of the State Public Defender, and Office of the District Attorney.

For questions about Second Chances or to verify eligibility, contact the Office of the Colorado Public Defender at 303-799-9001.