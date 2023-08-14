AG Moody, FDLE, HCSO to hold press availability about the Olympus Pools investigation

August 14, 2023TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 15, to announce an arrest in the Olympus Pools fraud investigation.

What: Olympus Pools Investigation by FDLE

Who: Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. (media arrivals begin at 9:45AM)

Where: FDLE’s Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center

4211 North Lois Avenue

Tampa, FL 33614



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001