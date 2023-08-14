AG Moody, FDLE, HCSO to hold press availability about the Olympus Pools investigation
For Immediate Release
August 14, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 15, to announce an arrest in the Olympus Pools fraud investigation.
What: Olympus Pools Investigation by FDLE
August 14, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), alongside Attorney General Ashley Moody and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 15, to announce an arrest in the Olympus Pools fraud investigation.
What: Olympus Pools Investigation by FDLE
Who: Attorney General Ashley Moody, FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer
When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (media arrivals begin at 9:45AM)
Where: FDLE’s Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center
4211 North Lois Avenue
Tampa, FL 33614
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001