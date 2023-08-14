Fairway Consulting Group President Dan Gold to Moderate Workshop Session on Talent Acquisition and Retention at the Bioprocessing Summit 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairway Consulting Group (FCG), a leading executive search firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries, announced President Dan Gold will moderate a workshop session on talent acquisition and retention at the Bioprocessing Summit 2023 in Boston today.



The workshop will provide insights from leading biopharma talent executives on identifying, acquiring, and retaining the right talent in the increasingly competitive and complex biopharma market. Gold will moderate a fireside chat on assessing and validating talent to ensure candidates are the right fit to address the issue of new hire attrition in the biopharma industry.

To learn more, visit Bioprocessing Summit and FCG.

About Fairway Consulting Group

Fairway Consulting Group (FCG) is a leading recruiting firm focused on providing outstanding talent solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic, and medical device industries for over 25 years. With a team that is highly specialized and well-networked in the life sciences sector, FCG’s proven methodology offers timely searches resulting in the identification of superior candidates and successful placements. The commercial operations and R&D search teams, headquartered in New York, recruit domestic and international top-tier talent for clients across North America and Europe and have proven their value on some of the most important search assignments and company expansions in the industry. FCG has been recognized and ranked by Forbes as one of the top search firms in America, and by Hunt Scanlon as one of the top 50 global firms in the healthcare domain.