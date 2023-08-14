H&R Block Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Students Championing Community Impact Across the Country

This year’s scholarships bring the company’s “CAPS” program total to $1.2 million to-date

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), in partnership with Scholarship America, is awarding scholarships to 20 high school and college students, totaling $100,000, as part of its Children of Associates Premier Scholarship (CAPS) Program. Since 2012, the company has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to relatives of H&R Block associates, franchisees, and franchise employees, based on student’s creativity, passion, and leadership in academics, extracurricular activities, and community service.



“Our signature CAPS program is so special as it reflects one of the many ways we bring to life our purpose with H&R Block associates and their families,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer at H&R Block. “These awesome students are making incredible strides toward their future careers, while building connections and giving back to their communities. We’re honored to reward their efforts as members of the extended Block family.”

As a demonstration of the company’s Purpose: to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, CAPS is one of many purpose-driven programs executed by H&R Block annually. Others include A Fair Shot, which champions gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals for collegiate female athletes, as well as the programs that are part of the Make Every Block Better community impact platform, which is dedicated to improving the spaces and places where neighbors connect.

The 2023 CAPS winners include:

Nathan Calzat of Lakeland, Fla., sophomore at Rice University, majoring in astrophysics.

sophomore at Rice University, majoring in astrophysics. Kayla Craven of Georgetown, Texas, sophomore at San Diego State University, majoring in kinesiology (pre-physical therapy).

sophomore at San Diego State University, majoring in kinesiology (pre-physical therapy). Jenna Elsheemy of Staten Island, N.Y., sophomore at Wagner College, majoring in pre-med (physician assistant).

sophomore at Wagner College, majoring in pre-med (physician assistant). Mirna Elsheemy of Staten Island, N.Y., junior at Long Island University: Arnold and Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy, majoring in pharmacy.

junior at Long Island University: Arnold and Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy, majoring in pharmacy. Alana Field of Saint George, Utah, freshman at the University of Utah, majoring in biology (pre-med).

freshman at the University of Utah, majoring in biology (pre-med). Abigail Gourgues of Mandeville, La., junior at the University of Alabama, majoring in studio art and psychology.

junior at the University of Alabama, majoring in studio art and psychology. Hariaksha Gunda of Montgomery, Ala., sophomore at the University of Alabama, majoring in computer science and German.

sophomore at the University of Alabama, majoring in computer science and German. Alexa Hadley of New Lenox, Ill., freshman at Georgetown University, majoring in Spanish and government.

freshman at Georgetown University, majoring in Spanish and government. Emmet Haugh of Kansas City, Mo., freshman at Rockhurst University, majoring in economics and psychology.

freshman at Rockhurst University, majoring in economics and psychology. Erick Herrera of Vernon Hills, Ill., freshman at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, majoring in business.

freshman at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, majoring in business. Jonathan (Connor) Howell of Browns Summit, N.C., freshman at North Carolina State University, majoring in engineering and computer science.

freshman at North Carolina State University, majoring in engineering and computer science. Emma Johnson of Edina, Minn., freshman at the University of Denver, majoring in international business.

freshman at the University of Denver, majoring in international business. Tavis Jorgensen of Syracuse, Utah, sophomore at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus, majoring in aerospace engineering.

sophomore at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus, majoring in aerospace engineering. Miriya Mayenkar of Belmont, Calif., freshman at Harvard College, majoring in biomedical engineering.

freshman at Harvard College, majoring in biomedical engineering. Hannah Perkins of Sadieville, Ky., junior at Midway University, majoring in elementary education P-5.

junior at Midway University, majoring in elementary education P-5. Rachna Rajesh of Duluth, Ga., freshman at the Georgia Institute of Technology, majoring in business economics and public policy.

freshman at the Georgia Institute of Technology, majoring in business economics and public policy. Rishi Shah of New York City, N.Y., freshman at Cornell University, majoring in biology and computer science.

freshman at Cornell University, majoring in biology and computer science. Madeline Streicher of Edgewood, Iowa, junior at Simpson College, majoring in biochemistry.

junior at Simpson College, majoring in biochemistry. Hannah Tsukamoto of San Jose, Calif., freshman at Vasser College, majoring in psychology.

freshman at Vasser College, majoring in psychology. Greta Zastrow of Lincoln, Neb., freshman at the University of Nebraska, Kearney, majoring in pre-health (physician assistant).

For more information on how H&R Block is giving back to the communities it serves, visit makeeveryblockbetter.com.

Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a nonprofit organization that works to eliminate barriers to educational success so that any student can pursue their dream. Since 1958, the organization has distributed $5.1 billion to 3 million students, making it the nation’s largest private scholarship provider. Scholarship America works with partners to ensure students with the most need have the opportunity to thrive through equitable pathways to education and training. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.