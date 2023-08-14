Submit Release
NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “SUIC Beneway Signs Agreement with Taiwan Top Catering Group to Create Franchise & Supply Chain-tailored AI & Fintech Platform Ahead of IPO Roadshows and Capital Raise” issued Aug. 14, 2023 over GlobeNewswire.


