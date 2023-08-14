Financial Services Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s analysis, the financial services market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with projections indicating a climb to $37,484.37 billion by 2027, characterized by a robust 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



Amidst this dynamic landscape, The Business Research Company's (TBRC) collection of top 11 financial services market reports stands as a valuable resource. These reports delve deep into various segments of the financial services industry, offering comprehensive insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, emerging opportunities, and regulatory shifts.

1. Cards Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-global-market-report

As per the cards global market report 2023, the market is anticipated to reach $390.54 billion by 2027, at a 7.6% CAGR. The upswing is propelled by growing credit card demand, serving as the driving force behind the market's expansion in the forecasted period.

2. Critical Illness Insurance Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/critical-illness-insurance-global-market-report

According to TBRC’s analysis, a significant trend shaping the critical insurance market involves the inclusion of a wider range of critical illnesses in insurance policies. Major insurance companies are proactively expanding coverage to encompass new diseases like Alzheimer’s, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and motor neuron diseases. This strategic move adds to the existing coverage for conditions such as cancer, stroke, coronary artery bypass, and heart attack, reflecting the dynamic evolution of the market.

3. Custody Service Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/custody-service-global-market-report

The custody services sector is projected to expand from $57.9 billion in 2027, driven by an 8.6% CAGR, as per TBRC’s analysis. Growth is propelled by automation and standardization, significant drivers enhancing the custody services market. The industry is increasingly leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and streamline operations.

4. Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-daily-cash-benefit-insurance-global-market-report

Foreseen to achieve a 10.4% CAGR, the hospital daily cash benefit insurance market is poised to rise from $70.8 billion in 2027. According to the report, this growth is fueled by the increasing burden of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. These direct payments, termed as out-of-pocket payments (OOPs), are made by individuals directly to healthcare providers at the time-of-service utilization.

5. Investments Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report

As per investments global market report 2023, numerous wealth management firms are strategically allocating resources to develop robust big data analytics capabilities. This strategic move aims to harness insights that can amplify and fine-tune service offerings, ultimately leading to revenue growth. By integrating big data solutions, these companies are unlocking insights into client segments, product adoption rates, and the effectiveness of training programs, fostering more informed decision-making and improved services.

6. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Security Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/banking-financial-services-and-insurance-bsfi-security-global-market-report

Projected to achieve an 11.1% CAGR, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security market is set to reach $90.93 billion by 2027, according to TBRC’s forecast. This growth trajectory is driven by the escalating frequency of cyberattacks, which is expected to significantly boost the demand for security solutions within the BFSI sector.

7. Smart Card Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-card-global-market-report

Prominent players within the smart card market are prioritizing the delivery of cutting-edge products to solidify their market standing. As highlighted in the report, these companies are strategically incorporating advanced smart card technologies, including memory technology, RFID, NFC, integrated circuit, Bluetooth tag, WiFi RTLS, and more, into their offerings. This proactive approach ensures enhanced functionality and positions these companies at the forefront of market competition.

8. Digital Lending Platform Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-lending-platform-global-market-report

Envisioned to achieve a remarkable 20.2% CAGR, the digital lending platform market is set to expand to $27.03 billion by 2027, as per the digital lending platform global market report 2023. This growth trajectory is fueled by the rapid increase in smartphone usage, which is anticipated to be a significant driving force behind the expansion of the digital lending platform market in the coming years.

9. Business Travel Accident Insurance Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-travel-accident-insurance-global-market-report

Anticipated to achieve a robust 22.2% CAGR, the business travel accident insurance market is projected to reach $13.47 billion by 2027. As per the report, this growth trajectory is propelled by the notable increase in business travel activities, which is expected to drive the expansion of the business travel accident insurance market. Business travel involves journeys undertaken solely for business-related purposes.

10. Microlending Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microlending-global-market-report

According to TBRC’s analysis, microfinance is witnessing a significant trend towards innovation, particularly within the microlending market. Leading companies in this sector are swiftly rolling out inventive products to solidify their market presence and remain competitive in the evolving landscape of microlending.

11. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2023





https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/property-and-casualty-reinsurance-global-market-report

Projected to achieve a substantial 10.7% CAGR, the global property and casualty reinsurance market is poised to attain $718.33 billion by 2027. As per the report, this growth trajectory is attributed to the increasing occurrences of natural calamities, a factor expected to drive the expansion of the property and casualty reinsurance market in the foreseeable future.

