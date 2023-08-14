Utilities Industry’s Trending Markets – By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s analysis, the utilities market is on track for significant growth, projected to reach $8,314.78 billion by 2027 with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This expansion is primarily attributed to the swift surge in investments directed towards the enhancement of renewable power generation capacities.



Amidst this dynamic landscape, The Business Research Company's (TBRC) comprehensive reports provide invaluable insights and data-driven strategies that can empower businesses to harness the potential of this growing market.

These reports offer a deep understanding of market trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and successfully scale their growth within the utilities sector.

Gain a competitive edge with these top eleven market reports offered by The Business Research Company:

1. Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2023





As per the wind electricity global market report 2023, the wind power industry is projected to reach $239.24 billion by 2027, with a 12.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Increased funding in the clean energy domain is propelling the expansion of wind electricity, which originates from eco-friendly, non-polluting renewable sources.

2. Sewage Treatment Facilities Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated at a 7.4% CAGR, the sewage treatment facilities sector is set to expand from $307.79 billion in 2027, as per the sewage treatment facilities global market report 2023. This growth is driven by governmental mandates pressuring companies and elevated investments in the industry.

3. Steam & Air-Conditioning Supply Global Market Report 2023





Dominant firms in the steam and air-conditioning supply sector are embracing technological advancements, notably the introduction of innovations like the Experience Zone. According to TBRC’s analysis, this strategic move is aimed at securing their market standing by capitalizing on the growing trend towards technology adoption.

4. Concentrating Solar Power Global Market Report 2023





Projected at an 18.1% CAGR, the concentrating solar power industry is set to reach $13.18 billion by 2027, as per the concentrating solar power global market report 2023. The market's expansion is propelled by an escalating need for renewable energy sources.

5. Gas Separation Membrane Global Market Report 2023





Polymeric membrane development is a prominent trend in the field of gas separation membranes. According to the market report, leading companies within this sector are progressively adopting polymeric membranes to enhance gas separation efficiency.

6. Green Hydrogen Global Market Report 2023





As per the green hydrogen global market report 2023, the green hydrogen market is witnessing the emerging trend of technology scaling, alongside the utilization of advanced analytics to convert data into actionable business intelligence, fostering efficient growth.

7. Clean Coal Technology Global Market Report 2023





Foreseen to achieve a 4.30% CAGR, the clean coal technology market is poised to reach $4.61 billion by 2027. TBRC forecasts the market's expansion to be propelled by the increasing demand for clean energy, driving the adoption of clean coal technology.

8. Biodegradable Films Global Market Report 2023





Projected with a 6.5% CAGR, the biodegradable films market is anticipated to reach $1.64 billion by 2027, as per TBRC’s analysis. The market's progression is underpinned by the global expansion of the bioplastics sector, driving the upward trajectory of biodegradable film demand.

9. Gas-Insulated Substation Global Market Report 2023





Foreseen to achieve a 9.2% CAGR, the gas-insulated substation market is poised to reach $31.91 billion by 2027, according to the market report. The market's expansion will be driven by the rising demand for clean energy, which in turn will propel the growth of gas-insulated substations.

10. Nuclear Fusion Global Market Report 2023





Anticipated to achieve a 6.0% CAGR, the global nuclear fusion market is projected to attain $395.14 billion by 2027. TBRC’s market report forecasts the market's growth to be driven by heightened government investment in nuclear energy, fostering the advancement of nuclear fusion. This innovative energy source involves the controlled breaking of atoms within a reactor to produce steam, operate turbines, and generate electricity.

11. Smart Carbon Global Market Report 2023





As per the smart carbon global market report 2023, the smart carbon market is witnessing a prominent trend of technological advancement. Leading companies in this sector are concentrating their efforts on the innovation of novel technologies aimed at capturing carbon from both the atmosphere and fossil fuel emissions.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

