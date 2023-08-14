Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 14 – 18, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 14 – 18, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Aug. 14
9 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation striping project event
Location: 1999 S. 500 West, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Meet with Sunrun CEO Mary Powell
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Aug. 15
11 a.m. Participate in American Red Cross blood donation
Location: 6616 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3:30 p.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting
Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Aug. 16
2:15 p.m. Visit Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
Location: 4315 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville
6 p.m. Host community dinner with rodeo grand marshals
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Aug. 17
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Interview on “Let Me Speak to the Governor”
Location: KSL NewsRadio
1:30 p.m. Meet with The Policy Project
Location: Governor’s Office
Friday, Aug. 18
8:45 a.m. Hold back-to-school press event
Location: TBD
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10 a.m. Meet with Clearfield City Youth
Location: Gold Room
10:25 a.m. Meet with Megan McArdle, Washington Post
Location: Governor’s Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 14 – 18, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Aug. 14
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:15 a.m. Tour Wasatch Peaks Ranch with Morgan County Commission
Location: Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Peterson
Tuesday, Aug. 15
8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Wednesday, Aug. 16
8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Thursday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Friday, Aug. 18
8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
