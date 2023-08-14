Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 14 – 18, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Aug. 14 – 18, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation striping project event

Location: 1999 S. 500 West, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Sunrun CEO Mary Powell 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Aug. 15

11 a.m. Participate in American Red Cross blood donation 

Location: 6616 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

3:30 p.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Aug. 16 

2:15 p.m. Visit Utah Department of Agriculture and Food 

Location: 4315 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville

6 p.m. Host community dinner with rodeo grand marshals

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Aug. 17  

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

12 p.m. Interview on “Let Me Speak to the Governor” 

Location: KSL NewsRadio 

1:30 p.m. Meet with The Policy Project 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Friday, Aug. 18 

8:45 a.m. Hold back-to-school press event

Location: TBD

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10 a.m. Meet with Clearfield City Youth 

Location: Gold Room 

10:25 a.m. Meet with Megan McArdle, Washington Post 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Aug. 14 – 18, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Aug. 14

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Tour Wasatch Peaks Ranch with Morgan County Commission

Location: Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Peterson

Tuesday, Aug. 15

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Wednesday, Aug. 16

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Thursday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, Aug. 18

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

###

