Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug. 14 – 18, 2023

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Aug. 14 – 18, 2023

Monday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. Speak at Utah Department of Transportation striping project event

Location: 1999 S. 500 West, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Meet with Sunrun CEO Mary Powell

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Aug. 15

11 a.m. Participate in American Red Cross blood donation

Location: 6616 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3:30 p.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting

Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Aug. 16

2:15 p.m. Visit Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Location: 4315 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville

6 p.m. Host community dinner with rodeo grand marshals

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Aug. 17

10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Interview on “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio

1:30 p.m. Meet with The Policy Project

Location: Governor’s Office

Friday, Aug. 18

8:45 a.m. Hold back-to-school press event

Location: TBD

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10 a.m. Meet with Clearfield City Youth

Location: Gold Room

10:25 a.m. Meet with Megan McArdle, Washington Post

Location: Governor’s Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Aug. 14 – 18, 2023

Monday, Aug. 14

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:15 a.m. Tour Wasatch Peaks Ranch with Morgan County Commission

Location: Wasatch Peaks Ranch, Peterson

Tuesday, Aug. 15

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Wednesday, Aug. 16

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Thursday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Friday, Aug. 18

8 a.m. Attend the National Lieutenant Governors Association Annual Meeting

Location: Des Moines, Iowa

