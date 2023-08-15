Heart on Main Street Rolls Out Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program, Supporting Indie Retailers in Post-Disaster Recovery
We are thrilled to launch the Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program, as it is a crucial step towards independent retailers' recovery, by joining forces with dedicated vendors, we can make an impact.”ATLANTA, GA, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart on Main Street, a non-profit organization supporting independent retailers, is proud to announce its Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program. This innovative initiative, developed in partnership with a group of dedicated vendors, aims to provide essential support and resources to independent retailers in the aftermath of natural disasters.
The Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program represents a powerful collaboration between Heart on Main Street and vendors who share a deep commitment to the success and revival of independent retailers. Recognizing the importance of empowering these retailers to rebuild their businesses, vendors are generously providing coupon codes as a donation to Heart on Main Street.
"We are thrilled to launch the Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program, as it represents a crucial step towards independent retailers' recovery and long-term success," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "By joining forces with dedicated vendors, we can significantly impact rebuilding communities and supporting the entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our local economies."
After a natural disaster, Heart on Main Street will identify affected retailers and work with participating vendors to provide the retailer with free and discounted products when they reopen. This helps jumpstart their business and decreases the financial burden that retailers experience to open their doors after a natural disaster.
Supporting vendors include Mud Pie, tag, Steiff, Creative Brands, Primitives by Kathy, Elsie & Zoey, Jane Marie, Fresh Scents, Bridgewater Candle Company, Greenleaf, Notes and Votivo.
For more information about the Disaster Relief Jumpstart Program, including how to get involved as a vendor, please visit https://www.heartonmainstreet.org/disaster-relief-jumpstart-program.
About Heart on Main Street:
Founded in 2022, Heart on Main Street's mission is to provide knowledge, resources, and connections to independent retailers to help them evolve and thrive in an ever-changing economy and help create more sustainable Main Street businesses in our local communities. A healthy Main Street is vital to a healthy community, and by supporting these businesses, we can create stronger local economies and communities.
Heart on Main Street is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing independent retailers with the tools necessary to help create sustainable and long-lasting businesses within their communities and to help save Main Street.
