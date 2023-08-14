Leif Olson, who has served as Chief of the Special Litigation Division since 2022, is departing to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

As Chief of the Special Litigation Division, Mr. Olson steered key legal action to defend the rights of the people of Texas and uphold the Constitution against federal abuse and overreach. Mr. Olson’s strategic leadership in this division saw Texas on the frontlines of crucial issues affecting the entire nation. He oversaw numerous lawsuits against the Biden Administration’s immigration policies, as well as challenges against the unconstitutional federal appropriations bill and federal regulatory abuses attempting to force vaccine mandates and ESG investing on the public, and many others.

“When the rights of everyday citizens were endangered, Leif led with brilliant expertise and relentless, innovative problem-solving,” said First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster.

“It has been a pleasure and a blessing to be here. I’m grateful to have worked with such talented and dedicated lawyers and staff on so many issues that are so important to the people of Texas,” said Mr. Olson in a departure letter addressed to First Assistant Attorney General Webster. “I treasure the time I’ve spent here, and I’m especially grateful to Attorney General Paxton and to you for the confidence you reposed in me as Chief of the Special Litigation Division.”

Prior to serving as Chief of Special Litigation, Mr. Olson served as Special Counsel in the Special Litigation and General Litigation Divisions. Immediately before joining the Office of the Attorney General, he served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the U.S. Department of Labor. He is certified as a specialist in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School.

