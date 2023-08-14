Zero Liquid Discharge Market to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Zero Liquid Discharge Market by Process (Pre-treatment Technology, Evaporation Process, Crystallization Process, Solid Waste Handling Process and Other Processes) Application (Non-industrial and Industrial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Zero Liquid Discharge Market by Process (Pre-treatment Technology, Evaporation Process, Crystallization Process, Solid Waste Handling Process and Other Processes) Application (Non-industrial and Industrial) and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030,’ the zero liquid discharge market is expected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030 from an estimated $6.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2023–2030).

The growth of the zero liquid discharge market is driven by the need to meet wastewater treatment regulations, a lack of available water and wastewater disposal options, and the scarcity of freshwater sources. However, high installation, maintenance, and operating costs and intensive energy consumption restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the recovery of valuable resources and growing demand for energy-efficient and advanced water treatment solutions are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, upgrading and repairing aging water infrastructure is a major challenge for the zero liquid discharge market.

The global zero liquid discharge market is segmented by process, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the country and regional-level markets.

Based on process, the global zero liquid discharge market is segmented into pre-treatment technology, evaporation process, crystallization process, solid waste handling process, and other technologies. In 2023, the pre-treatment technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global zero liquid discharge market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the stringent environmental regulations and wastewater discharge limits imposed by authorities that incentivize industries to implement sustainable practices like ZLD. Furthermore, growing concerns over water scarcity and the need for freshwater conservation push industries to reduce their water footprint and maximize water recovery through ZLD systems. In addition, the potential cost savings achieved by recovering valuable resources from wastewater and reducing freshwater intake make ZLD an attractive solution for industries.

Based on application, the global zero liquid discharge market is segmented into non-industrial and industrial. In 2023, the non-industrial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global zero liquid discharge market. The adoption of ZLD technologies by municipalities and hospitals drives the segment's growth, leading to increased investments and advancements in ZLD technologies. Moreover, the need for regulatory compliance, hazardous waste management, infection control, water conservation, and resource management are key factors driving the adoption of ZLD systems across non-industrial sectors worldwide.



Based on geography, the zero liquid discharge market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global zero liquid discharge market. Asia-Pacific’s major market share is attributed to the growing demand for advanced treatment solutions, advancements in membrane technology, environmental deterioration, declining availability of clean water, and increased research & development expenditures.

The key players operating in the global zero liquid discharge market are AQUARION AG (Switzerland), Veolia Environnement SA (France), Aquatech International LLC (U.S.), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), H2O GmbH (Germany), IDE Technologies (Israel), SafBon Water Service (China), Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Canada), WOG Technologies (India), Thermax Limited (India), Petro Sep Corporation (Canada), Samco Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Condorchem Envitech (Spain).

Scope of the Report

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Assessment—by Process

Pre-treatment Technology Membrane-based Technology Reverse Osmosis Ultrafiltration Electrodialysis Membrane Bioreactor Forward Osmosis Other Membrane-based Technologies Biological Treatment Technology Chemical Treatment Technology Other Pre-treatment Technologies

Evaporation Process

Crystallization Process

Solid Waste Handling Process

Other Processes

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Assessment—by Application

Non-industrial Municipal Hospital

Industrial Power Generation Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Mining & Minerals Chemicals Agrochemicals Electronics & Semiconductors Textiles Environment Other End-use Industries



Vacuum Pumps Market Assessment—by Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



