Ag Reyes Joins Coalition Urging Congress to Enact the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act

August 14, 2023

This month, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a coalition of 24 states in urging Congress to protect funding for school archery, hunting, and firearm safety courses by enacting the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act.

As part of the Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), schools that offer such educational opportunities are expected to be stripped of funding, at least for these courses. For elementary and secondary education, ESEA provides the majority of federal aid.

Withholding funding from schools makes it more likely that children will act recklessly around firearms and cause themselves or others to be harmed.

The States respectfully ask Congress to listen to growing bipartisan concern about the Department of Education’s overreach and pass common sense legislation instead of forcing States to litigate to stop it.

General Reyes was joined in signing the letter by attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the original letter here.