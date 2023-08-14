PeaTos Releases New Character-Themed Snack Packaging for Release of Paramount Pictures’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for summer blockbusters, road trips, beach parties and barbeques, Snack it Forward’s brand PeaTos® – one of the fastest growing salty snack brands in the nation – is proud to introduce its newest promotion. Under license from Paramount Consumer Products and timed to the theatrical release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem this month, PeaTos is introducing special themed packages featuring the well-loved franchise characters, on six of its flavored snack offerings including its all-new Crunchy Fiery Lime Puffs, a bold mix of citrusy tang with spicy in a light-as-air offering, and Crunchy Cheese-less Puffs , a plant-based, “cheesy” snack packed with mouthwatering flavor. The promotional offerings are available for a limited time on Amazon, and at Sam’s Club and Walmart stores nationwide.

“PeaTos is beyond excited to partner with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a franchise that is well-loved by kids and people of all ages,” said PeaTos founder and CEO Nick Desai. “This exciting collaboration is the perfect fit for our fast-growing brand. While adults love and appreciate PeaTos’ nutritional value, we know everyone will love the awesome crunchy taste of PeaTos just as much as they love these heroes on a half shell.”

In addition to the two new Puffs varieties, PeaTos’ six offerings featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem include Crunchy Cheese-less Curls; Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and Crunchy Pizza Rings, a fresh from the oven, crave-able mix of tomato and cheese flavors.

Since its introduction in 2019, PeaTos has experienced explosive growth and received widespread acclaim thanks to its innovative approach, one that offers flavor and fun with the benefit of better-for-you nutrition. In 2022, PeaTos became 100% plant-based in response to consumer demand and was recognized with a “Best of Expo West Award” by VegNews. PeaTos are offered in a choice of single-serve offerings, perfect for summer travel and lunch boxes, and in bulk and variety multipacks for festive gatherings and party occasions.



About PeaTos® by Snack it Forward

PeaTos is a revolutionary snack brand on a mission to upgrade America’s favorite snacks by replacing the old-school base of corn with powerful peas and taking the “junk” out of junk food. PeaTos delivers on the “junk food” taste and experience but with the benefit of more nutrition. PeaTos has 2x the protein and 3x the fiber of its traditional counterparts, contains no artificial ingredients or cheese, and is made with non-GMO ingredients. With more than 22,000 points of distribution nationwide, PeaTos can be found at Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Sprouts, CVS Health, H-E-B stores and online at Peatos.com and on Amazon. Founded in 2019 by visionary entrepreneur Nick Desai, PeaTos boasts leading investors including Post Holdings Inc., Carlos Barroso, former head of Global R&D for PepsiCo; Carl Lee, former CEO of Snyder Lance; and Apu Mody, past president of Mars Food. Headquartered in Los Angeles, PeaTos is a member of social media platform We Won’t Have Time, which seeks to reduce climate impact and promote an ecologically sound environment. Learn more at peatos.com and find us on Facebook.com/peatosbrand and on Twitter and Instagram @PeaTosbrand.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and SHOWTIME®. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O'Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the highly anticipated animated movie developed by Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, is in theatres worldwide on August 2, 2023.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

Attachment

Sonya Grigoruk Snack it Forward 2138101016 sonyagrpr@gmail.com