Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,155 in the last 365 days.

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 17 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to Present First Half 2023 Results

Press Release – No. 9 / 2023

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 17 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to Present First Half 2023 Results

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 14, 2023 – a Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on August 17, 2023, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.

Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. The conference call will be conducted in English.

Telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN will be provided upon registration at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI08d950a0d12f438da57a04a02449f692.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5hqhqe4i and accessible through the company’s website at www.zealandpharma.com/events-cal where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development and partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. that includes Boston. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:

Adam Lange (Investors)
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
akl@zealandpharma.com
 
Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
ank@zealandpharma.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Zealand Pharma Hosts Conference Call on August 17 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to Present First Half 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more