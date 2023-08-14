The U.S. Embassy in Cairo Welcomes Sean Jones as New Mission Director for USAID in Egypt

August 14, 2023

Cairo – The U.S. Embassy in Cairo welcomes Sean Jones as the new Mission Director for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in Egypt. Mission Director Jones brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, where he will oversee a portfolio of more than 45 projects delivered as part of the United States government’s $125 million in annual economic assistance to Egypt.

“I am thrilled to join the USAID team in Egypt and to build on over four decades of partnership between the United States government and Egypt,” said Mission Director Jones. “I look forward to working with the Egyptian government, strategic partners, and the Egyptian people, to build on shared priorities between the United States and Egypt in areas such as economic growth, women’s empowerment, and climate change,” Jones added.

Mission Director Jones comes to Egypt with a distinguished background, having previously served as the USAID Mission Director in Ethiopia and Mexico. He also held positions at USAID missions in Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, and Colombia, and served as the Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator in USAID’s Bureau for Food Security, and as the Deputy Coordinator for the U.S. Government’s Power Africa initiative. Mission Director Jones holds a master’s degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree from Ursinus College in Pennsylvania.

Through USAID, the U.S. Government has invested more than $30 billion in Egypt’s development. These efforts have strengthened the partnership between the United States and Egypt and have contributed to the well-being of the Egyptian people.

