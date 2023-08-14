Latest Updates from the Mayor's Office of Housing: August 11, 2023

DEVELOPER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR PARKER TERRACE IN ROXBURY

The Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) has designated a joint venture between Oxbow Urban, DVM Consulting and J. Garland Enterprises (“ODJ Dev”) as the developer for 11 City-owned parcels located at 77 Terrace Street and 778-796 Parker Street. This key site for the Mission Hill neighborhood received three robust proposals from community-oriented teams, and community members were deeply involved in identifying this Boston-based team.

With support from MOH and other funders, the project will create 40 income-restricted homeownership condominiums, each deed restricted for moderate-income households falling within the 80% to 100% range of the area median income (AMI).

The development plan features a large amount of green and open space: The Trustees of Reservations will shepherd the creation of a new 14,000 square foot community garden which will extend the activities of the existing Mission Hill Community Garden and will offer space to an eager waitlist of gardeners. The community garden will include youth programming developed through existing partnerships with the Roxbury Community College and Nubian United Benevolent International Association (NUBIA), a Sudanese immigrant-led nonprofit focused on solving food insecurity through urban farming. The project will also create a 15,000 SF pocket-park along Parker Street that aims to restore and enhance open green space in the neighborhood by facilitating gathering spaces at different scales, from park benches to open areas for small performances. The site will accommodate different forms of artistic expression, including sculpture, performance, and community arts events.

The project will also provide a shared battery charging station, four dedicated ride-share parking spaces, and ample bicycle storage, reflecting a holistic approach to sustainable and inclusive urban design. The residences will be built to LEED Gold and Passive House building standards.

DEVELOPMENT STARTS AT STONLEY-BROOKLEY IN JAMAICA PLAIN

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation and Causeway Development LLC recently broke ground on the new Stonley-Brookley development in Jamaica Plain.

This project, which is partly funded by the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Preservation Act Funds, will produce 45 affordable homeownership units. Stonley-Brookley will include a blend of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, including five artist live-work studios. All of the units will be made available to residents earning less than 100% of the Area Median Income. Spanning approximately 38,000 square feet across four stories, this building will feature 60 bike parking spaces and 19 car parking spaces.

Building on the City’s commitment to sustainable living, the building will be LEED Silver Certifiable and will comply with the City’s Zero Emissions Building requirements.

GROWBOSTON HELPS TO FUND A ROOFTOP GARDEN AT BOSTON MEDICAL CENTER

GrowBoston, MOH’s Office of Urban Agriculture, is utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and City funds to help develop a proposed rooftop farm at Boston Medical Center. The farm has been designed to maximize food production, educational programming, and accessibility for patients and the surrounding community.

The farm will have 4,500 square feet of raised planting beds for growing crops, a high efficiency irrigation system, a 1,000 square-foot education and programming patio, a small sensory garden, ADA accessible planters, as well as beehives and a perennial pollinator garden.

The roof has been designed with ADA-compliant pathways around all raised beds to ensure accessibility for individuals of any mobility status. A planned large pergola structure will serve as a wash and storage area and as a source of dedicated shade for educational activities during hot summer days or inclement weather.

Request for Proposals

RENTAL, COOPERATIVE AND HOME OWNERSHIP DEVELOPMENT FUNDING

MOH has issued two Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to provide access to approximately $45 million dollars of resources for new affordable housing projects. MOH is soliciting qualified proposals from non-profit and for-profit developers of rental, cooperative and homeownership housing.

At least $4 million of these funds will be targeted to create and preserve supportive housing for homeless and/or aging populations. Funds will be awarded from HUD’s CDBG and HOME programs, City of Boston funds and Inclusionary Development Policy Funds, the Community Preservation Act and the Neighborhood Housing Trust.

There will be an Applicants' Conference on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:00 am. Register for the Applicants' Conference.

The deadline for both RFPs is September 22, 2023.

SUPPORTIVE SERVICES FOR UNSHELTERED HOMELESSNESS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

MOH is seeking proposals from qualified non-profit organizations to provide supportive services to individuals and families with high-level service needs and histories of unsheltered homelessness.

Through this RFP, MOH is seeking to award up to $880,716 per year to provide supportive services for 156 households. Services will entail housing search and navigation for clients with tenant-based permanent supportive housing (PSH) and stabilization services to ensure clients maintain their housing.

Applicants may submit proposals to serve fewer than 156 clients and may submit proposals for housing navigation services only, stabilization services only, or both services. MOH will give preference to applications offering both services to strengthen continuity of services once a client secures housing. MOH may award multiple contracts.

The deadline for this RFP is September 7, 2023.

VIEW THE RFPS

INCOME-RESTRICTED HOUSING FOR SALE: 17-19 HELEN STREET

17-19 Helen Street, located in Dorchester, features a classic triple-decker design, but is actually a duplex, with two single-family units.

Both units feature four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The property has a paved driveway, second and third floor decks, and a backyard. Both units feature hardwood floors, a dishwasher, and a laundry hook-up.

Each side of the duplex is $290,000, and is available to potential buyers who earn less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), which is about $123,000 for a four-person household.

These homes have been built on leasehold land held by the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative (DSNI), and a virtual information session will be held on August 16 to explain those restrictions to potential owners. Sign up for the session.

LEARN MORE AND REQUEST AN APPLICATION