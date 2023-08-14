College Campuses Gain Immediate Access to Student Perceptions through The Quad Squad, Sodexo’s Real-Time Student Insights Community

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a leader in food service and facilities management for campuses across North America, announces the September launch of The Quad Squad. This six-month program will gather firsthand, real-time insights from 250 U.S. college students, including those on campuses where food and facilities are operated by Sodexo, are self-operated, or operated by other non-Sodexo partners.

The Quad Squad is a strategic extension of Sodexo Campus’ emphasis on listening to client and consumer needs. It will build on the insights gained through the Sodexo Student Lifestyle Survey, Student Advisory Panels, Student Culinary Councils and interactions with hundreds of campus interns annually. The Quad Squad’s input will be available in a matter of hours, providing Sodexo and its campus partners with relevant consumer feedback and perceptions to guide decision-making. This information will be used to tailor the student experience to foster engagement and belonging.

Immediate input, unique to each campus, might include:

Is dining playing a positive role in the on-campus experience?

Do all students feel like they belong to their campus community?

What are students’ attitudes and preferences toward plant-based menu items?

Student behavior and preference on breakfast.

Students will be able to participate in The Quad Squad through surveys, push polls, interviews and longer mobile diaries. These tools will collect qualitative and quantitative data to reveal how students perceive all aspects of campus dining, which plays an essential role in helping students find their fit and achieve a sense of belonging.

“We know that a sense of belonging is critical to the student experience, and dining is integral to building that. With The Quad Squad, our campus partners will gain immediate access to student insights that foster student engagement and wellbeing, ultimately giving students the food they want, delivered how they want it,” said Victoria Ng, Director of Market Research, Sodexo Campus. “Together with our partners, we will deliver the on-campus experiences that students want.”

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 53 countries. Sodexo specializes in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The company employs 94,000 people at thousands of sites in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam, and indirectly supports more than 100,000 additional jobs through its annual purchases of $20B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Routinely recognized for the organization’s commitments to sustainability as well as diversity, equity and inclusion, Sodexo North America’s purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Attachment

Amanda Giffi Sodexo Amanda.Giffi@Sodexo.com