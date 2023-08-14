Secretary of State Tre Hargett Names Christina Temple as New Chief of Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Bledsoe County native and current Chattanoogan Christina Temple has joined the department as its new Chief of Staff.

“I am excited to welcome Christina to the Secretary of State’s office,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are fortunate to have someone with her extensive skill set and vast experience join our team. Christina will be vital in strengthening our department’s legislative outreach and connection with constituents across Tennessee."

As Chief of Staff, Temple will serve as a senior advisor to Secretary Hargett and lead legislative affairs with the Tennessee General Assembly and Tennessee’s congressional delegation. Additionally, Temple will play a critical role in strengthening the department’s relationships within state government.

“As a ninth-generation Tennessean, it is an honor to return home and serve the State of Tennessee,” said Chief of Staff Christina Temple. “I have long admired the important work and leadership of Secretary Hargett. I look forward to being a part of the incredible mission of the Office of the Secretary of State and serving the people of Tennessee to the best of my ability."

Temple served as the New Hampshire State Director for the Republication National Committee during the 2022 election cycle. Prior to that, Temple worked as Coordinator on the Delegates and Party Organization team on President Trump’s 2020 campaign. As a political consultant at Hill City Strategies, Temple has worked on various political campaigns.

The Secretary of State’s office mission is to exceed the expectations of our customers, the taxpayers, by operating at the highest levels of accuracy, cost-effectiveness and accountability in a customer-centered environment. To learn more visit, sos.tn.gov.