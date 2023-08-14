Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Christian Cervantes as New Policy Assistant

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Maury County resident Christian Cervantes has joined the department as a Policy Assistant.

“I am proud to welcome Christian Cervantes as our new Policy Assistant,” said Secretary Hargett. “Christian’s experience and commitment to public service will play an important role in the department’s work to serve Tennesseans.”

As Policy Assistant, Cervantes will assist with the department’s outreach to constituents, research, and coordination of public outreach events. In the position, Cervantes will also provide administrative support to the Chief of Staff and General Counsel.



“I am honored to join Secretary Hargett’s team,” said Cervantes. “As a Maury County native, I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve my neighbors and state.”

Cervantes previously served as a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare. He is a veteran of several political campaigns, and he earned his Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University. He is currently pursuing his Master of Public Administration at Louisiana State University. Cervantes is an alumnus of Santa Fe Unit School.

The Secretary of State’s office mission is to exceed the expectations of our customers, the taxpayers, by operating at the highest levels of accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and accountability in a customer-centered environment. To learn more, visit sos.tn.gov.