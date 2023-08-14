Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,112 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Christian Cervantes as New Policy Assistant

Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced Maury County resident Christian Cervantes has joined the department as a Policy Assistant. 

“I am proud to welcome Christian Cervantes as our new Policy Assistant,” said Secretary Hargett. “Christian’s experience and commitment to public service will play an important role in the department’s work to serve Tennesseans.”

As Policy Assistant, Cervantes will assist with the department’s outreach to constituents, research, and coordination of public outreach events. In the position, Cervantes will also provide administrative support to the Chief of Staff and General Counsel. 
 
“I am honored to join Secretary Hargett’s team,” said Cervantes. “As a Maury County native, I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve my neighbors and state.” 

Cervantes previously served as a Talent Acquisition Specialist at Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare. He is a veteran of several political campaigns, and he earned his Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University. He is currently pursuing his  Master of Public Administration at Louisiana State University. Cervantes is an alumnus of Santa Fe Unit School.

The Secretary of State’s office mission is to exceed the expectations of our customers, the taxpayers, by operating at the highest levels of accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and accountability in a customer-centered environment. To learn more, visit sos.tn.gov.

You just read:

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Christian Cervantes as New Policy Assistant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more