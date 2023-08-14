Submit Release
Statements in Response to Judge’s Decision on Planned Parenthood of the Heartland v. Hilgers

Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers’ statement:

“We are thankful for the court’s thoughtful analysis and recognition of the Legislature’s prerogatives and processes. As a result of today’s order, LB 574 remains law in Nebraska.’

 

Governor Jim Pillen’s statement:

“I am grateful for the court's thorough decision. I was proud to sign into law a measure that protects kids and defends the unborn, and I am pleased that it has been upheld. Thank you to the Attorney General and his litigation team for defending this important law.”

