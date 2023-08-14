Global KNX Products Market Size is Anticipated to Acquire USD 30.47 Billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 9.54%

With KNX predicted to emerge as a key home automation system, the market for KNX products is anticipated to expand by leaps & bounds in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the integration of IoT with KNX products will enlarge the scope of the growth of the KNX products market in the years ahead.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled " KNX Products Market By Type (Sensors, System Devices, And Actuators), By Application (Commercial Buildings And Residential Buildings), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the global KNX products market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.53 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.54% and is anticipated to reach over USD 30.47 billion by 2030.

KNX Products Market Overview:

KNX is an open standard for residential and commercial building automation. Furthermore, KNX products can handle lighting, shutters, blinds, shutters, security systems, energy management, HVAC, audio video, remote control, and white goods. Reportedly, it is an intelligent system that combines various operations of buildings such as lighting, heating, and cooling into a unified whole. This, in turn, reduces expenditure and enhances energy efficiency.

The global KNX products market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to rising electricity costs along with surging awareness pertaining to the need for power efficiency.

In terms of type, the system devices segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the anticipated period.

On the basis of application, the commercial buildings segment is slated to dominate the global industry share over the forecast timespan.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific KNX products industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

KNX Products Market: Growth Factors

Increasing electricity costs will amplify global market trends

Rising electricity costs along with surging awareness pertaining to the need for power efficiency will steer the expansion of KNX products market growth across the globe. In addition to this, massive demand for these products in residential & commercial buildings will impel the global market trends. Surging concerns regarding the reduction in natural energy resources and swift climatic changes have led to the massive demand for KNX products across the globe.

KNX Products Market: Restraints

Low awareness among people about the benefits offered by the product can put brakes on the global industry surge

Escalating costs and less awareness about product benefits can halt the growth of the global KNX products industry. For the record, in the countries such as the U.S., KNX products face stiff competition from Z-Wave and ZigBee. Apart from this, rising complexity and lack of wireless connectivity can further put brakes on global industry expansion.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global KNX Products Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global KNX Products market include;

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Limited

Siemens AG

Hager Group

Legrand

Gira

Somfy

Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co.KG

JUNG

HDL Automation

STEINEL

Urmet

Lime International

GVS

E.G.

Ekinex

DALITEK

Berker

IPAS GmbH

JOBO Smartech

And others

KNX Products Market: Segmentation

The global KNX products market is sectored into type, application, and region.

In type terms, the global KNX products market is segregated into sensors, system devices, and actuators segments. In addition to this, the system devices segment, which gathered nearly 33% of the global market revenue in 2022, is predicted to record a significant rate of growth over the projected timespan.

Based on the application, the global KNX products industry is divided into commercial buildings and residential buildings segments. Furthermore, the commercial buildings segment, which accounted for more than 35% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to contribute majorly towards the global industry revenue share by 2030.

Regional Analysis:

The European region is likely to dominate the global KNX products market growth over the forecast timeframe

The continent of Europe, which contributed more than 60% of the global KNX products market share in 2022, is predicted to lead the regional market sphere in the coming years. The market growth in the continent over the prognosis timeline can be a result of KNX being a standard protocol for smart homes in countries such as Germany in Europe. For the record, in Germany, KNX accounts for nearly 50% of the share of the home automation sector in Europe. Furthermore, the with home automation sector predicted to expand remarkably in countries such as the UK, the market in Europe is anticipated to gain traction in the years ahead. Additionally, countries such as Belgium, Holland, and Germany are projected to be the major revenue drivers of the region.

Furthermore, the KNX products industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the assessment timeline.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.53 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 30.47 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.54% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Schneider Electric SE, ABB Limited, Siemens AG, Hager Group, Legrand, Gira, Somfy, Albrecht Jung GmbH & Co.KG, JUNG, HDL Automation, STEINEL, Urmet, Lime International, GVS, E.G., Ekinex, DALITEK, Berker, IPAS GmbH, JOBO Smartech, MDT Technologies GmBH, Tiansu, Theben AG, Zennio Avance y Tecnologia S.L, and Rishun Technology. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

KNX Products Market By Type (Sensors, System Devices, And Actuators), By Application (Commercial Buildings And Residential Buildings), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



The global KNX Products market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Sensors

System Devices

Actuators

By Application

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



