Splash Beverage Group Secures $10 Million Operating Capital Credit Facility, Raises Additional $2.7 Million With Legacy Investors and Retires S-3 Public Shelf Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced it has established a $10 million operating capital credit facility with a European and Singapore based private funding group. The company will use this credit facility along with additional funds raised for operating capital and will withdraw its existing $200 million S-3 Registration Statement.



The Registration Statement, initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 28, 2021, was intended to provide Splash Beverage Group with the flexibility to sell up to $200 million common stock, preferred stock, warrants or units for potential future business opportunities, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes. Following the establishment of the new credit facility and funds raised internally and a comprehensive review of the company's financial position, the Company has determined that the S-3 public shelf offering is no longer necessary.

The new credit facility will immediately provide $10 million in operating capital and matures in 5 years. The credit facility provides favorable financing at the current Euribor rate plus 1.5% and includes customary covenants for an agreement of this nature.

“We are very pleased to enter into this agreement and onboard capital from our existing investors. This $12.7 Million in total ensures the Company is well funded and will be used to fuel growth as we focus on reaching profitability,” said Robert Nistico, Chief Executive Officer of Splash Beverage Group. “The flexibility and availability of this capital allows us to retire our existing public shelf offering, which underscores our commitment to prudent capital allocation and responsible financial management. We remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and are focused on executing our strategic plans to drive sustainable long-term growth."

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrías, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

