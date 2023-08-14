Best Summer Travel Deals for South Walton and Destin, Florida Vacation Rentals

Late summer discount offers 15% off stays between August 14-30

Destin, Florida, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Answering the demand for spontaneous trips to the beach to rest and recharge, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is providing beach lovers with one of the best summer travel deals for South Walton and Destin vacation rentals. Many travelers are seeking affordable, drivable vacation destinations that require little planning. Since Northwest Florida is easily accessible by car from many US cities, Destin vacation rentals are a popular choice for a quick beach trip. For the best rates and added discounts, Newman-Dailey is offering the Extra Happy summer travel deal, which includes an additional 15% off stays in participating Destin vacation rentals between August 14-30, 2023.

“Our guests have been asking us for suggestions to make their beach vacation more affordable, and we consistently share that the secret to affordability is to plan your stay during non-peak weeks when demand is less,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Our team wants to help families get back to the beach and those who are flexible and plan to visit in late August will see significant savings.”

Whether it’s a quick trip to the beach with a significant other, a solo trip, a siblings reunion, a girls getaway or family time, visiting Destin’s soft white sand beaches offers an opportunity to rest, relax and reconnect along some of the most beautiful beaches in the nation. For those who prefer activity and events, there are fun events happening most days of the week. On Wednesdays, Sinfonia Gulf Coast will present four free al fresco summer concerts of Peter and the Wolf Op. 67 performed by the Fountain Five Wind Quintet at the Seaside Amphitheater. On Thursdays, ladies night at McGuire’s Irish Pub is popular with girls getaways while the free beach bonfires at Royal Palm Grill on Fridays are fun for the whole family. Visitors to the area also enjoy stopping at Farmer’s Markets on Saturdays in beach communities along the coast.

In addition to the beautiful beaches and entertaining events, guests who book a Newman-Dailey vacation rental will enjoy access to exclusive special partner offers at area restaurants and activities as well as a virtual gift card, good toward one free activity each day of their stay. As an added bonus, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals also include complimentary seasonal beach service with two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach each day of the stay.

From one-bedroom Gulf-front condominiums to large vacation homes, Newman-Dailey’s collection of vacation rental homes and condominiums can accommodate any size group. For added savings, the EXTRA HAPPY late summer travel deal is available to past guests and anyone who signs up for the Insider Club to enjoy 15% off* stays between August 14-30, 2023 (*some restrictions apply). For more information, visit DestinVacation.com or call 1-800-225-7652.

###

About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded 1985, Newman-Dailey consistently receives the "Certificate of Excellence" for positive reviews on TripAdvisor and has been voted “Best Vacation Rental Company” and “Best Property Management Company” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. For more information, call 850.837.1071, or visit DestinSales.com or DestinVacation.com.

Attachments

Tracy Louthain Newman-Dailey Resort Properties 8508371071 tlouthain@ndrp.com