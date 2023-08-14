FloQast Celebrates Seventh Consecutive 'Best Place to Work' Award from the Los Angeles Business Journal

FloQast ranked 11th in the large-sized company category as it continues to grow internationally

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, was named today one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, marking the company’s seventh-consecutive time making the list. Even after rapid growth in the U.S. and continued global expansion, with offices now in New York City, London, and Sydney, the award underscores FloQast’s commitment to fostering an exceptional work environment that encourages growth, innovation, and employee satisfaction.



Since first receiving the accolade in 2017, FloQast has made the prestigious list in the small, medium, and large categories, with today’s inclusion marking the third year in a row the company was awarded as a large-sized company.

“We are thrilled to achieve this incredible milestone for the seventh consecutive year,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President, Human Resources at FloQast. “From day one, our focus on company culture has been the cornerstone of our success, driving our innovation, collaboration, and employee well-being. We recognize that our shared values and cohesive spirit set us apart, and we’re dedicated to upholding them as we continue to make a positive impact on a global scale.”

Today’s news is the latest in a busy summer for FloQast. Recently, the company announced:

“As a co-founder of FloQast, it’s been incredible to see the company grow to be included as a small, medium, and, for the last three years, large organization lists, especially on the heels of our continued international expansion,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA. “As a native Angeleno, I’m incredibly proud to see us continue to make this list.”

This seventeenth-annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies. To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County

Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County

Are a publicly or privately held organization

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization

Have been in business for at least one year



Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s benefits, policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The actual rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 9, 2023, and will be published in the August 14, 2023, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

