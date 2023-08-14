Smoke Evacuation Device Market Size to Hit USD 0.84 Billion by 2032 at 9.54% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Smoke Evacuation Device Market Trends and Insights by Component (Smoke Evacuation Filters [ULPA Filters, Charcoal Filters, In-line Filters, and Pre-filters], Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds), Smoke Evacuation Tubings, and Accessories), by Modality (Stationary Systems and Portable Systems), by Type of Surgery (Oncology, General Surgery, Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgery, Urological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Oncological Surgery, and Others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

New York, USA, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smoke Evacuation Device Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smoke Evacuation Device Market Information By Components, Modality, Type of Surgery, End User And Region - Forecast till 2032", the market size was valued at USD 0.33 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 0.37 billion in 2023 to USD 0.84 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.54% during the forecast period (2023 - 2032).

Market Synopsis

The cutting, coagulation, and ultrasonic treatments used in electoral surgery produce smoke that may include dangerous compounds. The active carbon barrier and smoke evacuation devices are primarily responsible for odor abatement and capture. During open surgery and laparoscopic procedures, these systems filter smoke and extract aerosol-charged air from the operating theater. The market is expected to develop due to rising electrosurgery treatments, medical tourism for aesthetic procedures, and new product introductions. Therefore, a rise in surgical operations is projected to fuel market expansion. During laparoscopic procedures, smoke expulsion and filtering systems are not required. These countries' expanding healthcare systems and rising health spending are projected to open new market expansion potential. Furthermore, electrosurgical generators that emit a sizable volume of smoke plumes successfully use smoke evacuation platforms.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 0.84 billion CAGR 9.54% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Modality, Type of Surgery, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising number of electrosurgery procedures Increasing developments in minimally invasive surgical equipment

Smoke Evacuation Device Market Competitive Landscape:

CONMED Corporation (US)

Stryker (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher (U.S.)

STERIS (U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)

Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (Germany)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Smoke Evacuation Device Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

The market for smoke evacuation systems is expanding due to rising patient demand for minimally invasive procedures and an increase in laparoscopic, orthopedic, cosmetic, and Botox procedures. The laser used in these operations emits smoke plumes throughout the treatment, which could be dangerous for patients and doctors. Hospitals and clinics increasingly employ smoke evacuation equipment to remove smoke or surgical plumes from operating rooms. This is anticipated to drive the market's expansion on a global scale. Additionally, major market participants are working to spread the word about smoke evacuation goods by making them inexpensively accessible in a variety of hospitals throughout the world.

Increased product availability and a rising desire for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are the two factors propelling the expansion of the market under study. The demand for MIS procedures is steadily rising due to several associated benefits over conventional procedures, including reduced post-operative pain, fewer significant operative and complications following the procedure, quicker recovery periods, less scarring, less strain on the immune system, and fewer incisions. To drastically lower the risk of transmission, adequate procedures for the expulsion of smoke and aerosols must be implemented around affected patients and during AGPs. The demand for the smoke evacuation system has increased, stimulating market growth.

Restraints

The pace of market expansion will be slowed by the government's strict rules, which are intended to lower healthcare spending overall. Rising failure reports, and recalls will also be a major concern in the future, slowing the market's expansion rate. The market for smoke evacuation systems will encounter obstacles due to a shortage of qualified medical personnel.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted the market for smoke evacuation systems and posed various hazards to the world's healthcare system. On the other hand, it has been noted that the COVID-19 virus is anticipated to persist in the aerosol for about 3 hours, according to many research studies that have been completed. The usage of smoke evacuation systems in operating rooms for the removal of aerosol and particles of smoke during surgeries to limit the danger of transmission has substantially increased as a result. For surgeons performing specific procedures, the COVID-19 epidemic presented serious hazards. It was recommended that these surgical operations be performed with great caution. Smoke evacuation device filtering systems were advised since the COVID-19 pandemic increased the potential of virus transmission owing to pollution.

Smoke Evacuation Device Market Segmentation

The market covers both stationary and portable systems according to modality. The market can be broken down into smoke evacuation filters, pencils, wands, accessories, smoke-evac fusion items, and tubings for smoke evacuation. The smoke evacuation device market has been divided into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and clinics based on end users. Obstetrics/gynecology surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic, oncology, neurosurgery, general, and oncological surgery are some of the surgical specialties represented in the market.

Smoke Evacuation Device Market Regional Insights

Due to rising costs for R&D and an increase in cosmetic and aesthetic procedures, North America currently holds a monopoly on the market for smoke evacuation systems. North America now dominates the smoke evacuation system market, and this trend is anticipated to endure over the next years. This is brought on by the region's growing use of aesthetic operations. The U.S. makes up a disproportionately large portion of the region and is anticipated to expand the market for smoke evacuation systems in North America. On the other hand, due to rising costs for the construction of healthcare infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the largest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Market Research Report Information by Products (Hair Removal Lasers, Botulinum Toxins, Microdermabrasion Products), Procedures (Botulinum Toxins, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion), Application (Acne, Trauma Scars, Hyperpigmentation, Adipose Tissue Regeneration), End User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics) - Forecast till 2030

Aesthetics Market Research Report Information By Procedure (Invasive Procedures {Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others} and Non-invasive Procedures {Botox Injections, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, and Others}), By Gender (Male, and Female), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, and Home Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2032

Cosmetic Surgery Market Research Report Information by Procedure Type {Invasive (Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others) Non-invasive (Botox Injections, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel, Laser Hair Removal, Microdermabrasion, Dermabrasion, and Others)}, by End User (Hospitals and Dermatology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World - Forecast till 2030



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

