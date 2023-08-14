Mechanically Separated Meat Market is Likely to Total USD 369.3 Million as of 2032, Recording a 4% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Businesses in the mechanically separated meat sector are working to improve the efficiency of their production facilities by using new technology, complying to regulations, and getting certifications to allay customer worries.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global market for mechanically separated meat was estimated to have garnered a market valuation around US$ 244.4 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to register a steady 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 and by 2032, the market is likely to gain US$ 369.3 million .



The need for mechanically separated meat is rising as a result of rising demand for chicken meat from developing nations like Mexico, China, and India as well as market manufacturers extending their sales presence in these areas.

The market for frozen mechanically separated poultry meat is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its many advantages, including increased shelf life and food safety. Frozen beef products with mechanical separation are easy to prepare and contribute to a decrease in food waste.

Global Mechanically Separated Meat Market: Key Players

The market for mechanically separated meat is growing quickly across the world, and key manufacturers are working hard to provide customers what they want. Customers are concentrating on clean and healthful food while progressively becoming aware of hazardous production techniques. In order to satisfy customer demand, regional supply must be increased and product deliveries must be made on time.

Companies are also collaborating with major players in the same sector in order to strengthen their brands and expand into growing regions. Companies that exhibit new items at conferences are able to draw attention to and support from customers by emphasizing their advances. Belwood Foods, Polskamp Meat Industry, J.A. ter Maten B.V., Tyson Foods, Inc., and these companies account for 55% to 65% of the market.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for mechanically separated meat are:

Belwood Foods makes significant investments in cutting-edge concepts and technology to support product innovation and satisfy the rising demand from customers. For instance, the business maintains the exact same high standards for its production and supplies to its clients on time all over the world thanks to efficient manufacturing.

At the Kipco-Damaco headquarters, the Damaco group significantly increased its investment in both production and infrastructure in 2018. The organization is putting an emphasis on sustainability, the caliber of its goods, and prompt client delivery.

DTS Meat Processing NV offers natural goods to its customers, primarily in the meat business, through collaborating with leading MDM processors globally. The business works hard to build enduring, profitable business partnerships with both suppliers and clients.

Trinity GMBH attended conferences along with expos in the Netherlands in October 2020. At Sial 2020, the firm displayed their MDM as well as other products. Local specialists about the prospects and trends in mechanically deboned meat informed customers.

Key Findings of Market Report

With a current market value of US$ 144.5 million, the poultry category is predicted to hold a 61.5% market value share in 2032.

The anticipated CAGR for the beef sector is the lowest at 3.0%.

The form sector is further segmented into fresh and frozen, which together accounted for around 63% of the market in 2021.



Market Trends For Mechanically Separated Meat

Fresh and frozen forms are the two divisions of the form segment. The majority of sales are of frozen goods. Given that frozen food is easier to transport than its equivalent, this is most likely the cause. The best chance for market expansion is provided by the rising popularity of fast food items like hamburgers and other bite-sized meals.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the poultry market would expand. Pork possesses a bigger potential than the beef section in the market, which was separated into categories for chicken, beef, and pork.

Global Mechanically Separated Meat Regional Market Outlook

Europe has the dominant value share, which is followed by North America and East Asia at around 29%, and 16% each. The East Asian area had the highest predicted CAGR, at 6%.

Germany now has a higher market value than other countries in the European area ($13.97 million), while Russia is predicted to rise at a fast rate in the next years.

With the United States currently holding 88.7% of the overall market, North America also owns a sizable portion of the mechanically separated meat industry.

China has the most valuable assets in the East Asian area, with an estimated worth of US$ 18.25 million; it is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% and hit US$ 34.35 million in 2032.

Global Mechanically Separated Meat Market Segmentation

Type Poultry Beef Pork

Form Frozen Fresh

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





