HealthEquity Announces Inaugural "HSA Week" to Increase Consumer Education and Engagement

Initiative will provide practical education, expert insights, and launch the 2023 HSA Guidebook

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) (“HealthEquity”), the leader in health savings accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administration, has launched an inaugural "HSA Week," starting today. According to a recent HealthEquity survey, 68% of benefits leaders say low understanding of benefits causes some employee groups to be underserved. HSA Week aims to enhance financial literacy around consumer-directed benefits like HSAs, provide consumers and benefits leaders with useful resources, and clarify common misconceptions about the use of HSAs.



“HSA Week is about giving individuals the tools and knowledge to effectively manage their healthcare costs and take control of their financial future,” said Tia Padia, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “It's an opportunity to build knowledge before the open enrollment season and share our expertise in benefits planning and best practices.”

Throughout the week, participants can look forward to a social interactive quiz to understand and calculate their HSA savings persona, a consumer-focused webinar, HSA member stories, social media Q&A, a new release of the 2022-2023 HSA Guidebook and more. A notable feature of the week will be the introduction of the “HSA Squad” — a group of HealthEquity HSA experts ready to answer member and client questions and share practical HSA utilization strategies.

“Learning about benefits doesn’t need to be a chore,” said Nicky Brown, HSA Squad member and Vice President, Public Policy and Government Affairs. “We’re excited to create content and opportunities to learn that are simple, easy and fun.”

During HSA Week, HealthEquity will help demystify HSAs and highlight their role in providing financial protection against medical events and promote proactive behavior in HSA investing and healthcare planning. Individuals can find more information by checking out the HealthEquity Remark blog post, “HSA Week: Benefits understanding is a game-changer for employee satisfaction” and following HealthEquity on Facebook LinkedIn, X or Instagram for opportunities to engage throughout the week.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity is the leading administrator of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits, serving 15 million accounts in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Media Contact

Amy Cerny

801-508-3237

acerny@healthequity.com