Surging Need for Advanced Packaging to Steer Horizontal Form Fill Seal Machines Sales past US$ 993.2 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines market value is estimated to reach US$ 673.3 million in 2023. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, global sales of horizontal form fill seal machines are projected to rise at 4.0% CAGR.



The worldwide horizontal form fill seal machines industry is projected to witness steady growth, reaching a valuation of around US$ 993.2 million by 2033.

Demand is expected to remain high for fully automated HFFS machines due to the rising penetration of automation across end-use sectors. As per the latest report, the fully automated system segment is estimated to hold around 61.3% market share in 2033.

To gain maximum profits, leading companies need to strengthen their portfolio of horizontal form-fill sales machines. This will also help them to expand their customer base in regional and international markets.

Robust growth of end-use sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care and rising demand for advanced packaging machinery are key factors driving the target market.

Horizontal form fill seal machines are becoming ideal packaging solutions across sectors such as food & beverages and healthcare. These machines are employed to create, fill, and seal packages more quickly and safely.

Growing demand for HFFS machines across diverse sectors including pharmaceutical and food is expected to boost the global market during the assessment period.

Similarly, the growing focus of end-use sectors on maintaining hygiene and complying with stringent regulations is likely to fuel horizontal form-fill seal demand through 2033.

A significant development in the current consumer landscape is the demand for portable, on-the-go packaging, which is influencing how products are delivered and packed to satisfy consumer expectations. These package designs meet the expanding demand for portable products like beverages, grab-and-go meals, and snacks.

Consumers are becoming more concerned with the safety and freshness of products. This is prompting companies to employ advanced packaging machinery such as horizontal form fill seal machines.

Horizontal flow wrappers can generate hermetically sealed packages. They can help end users protect the integrity & quality of the contents, extend their shelf life, and lower the risk of contamination during transportation and storage.

Consumers nowadays also want to see the product before purchasing it. So they choose clear, transparent packaging. Horizontal flow wrappers enable transparent window features that give customers a sneak preview of the goods within. This increases consumer confidence and has a favorable impact on their choice to buy.

Key Takeaways of Global Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) Machines Market

The global horizontal form fill seal machines industry is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 993.2 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product type, the fully automated system segment is expected to offer an incremental opportunity of US$ 227.6 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on capacity, more than 1000 packets per minute segment is estimated to hold around 23.6% market value share by the end of 2023.

By pack style, the single product segment is projected to hold more than 31.2% market share in 2033.

market share in 2033. The United States market is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 286.9 million by 2033.

by 2033. China's horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines industry is set to generate an incremental opportunity of US$ 29.7 million through 2033.

“Increasing adoption of automation in packaging processes across sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care is creating a plethora of opportunities for horizontal form fill seal machine manufacturers. To meet this demand, companies are likely to invest in research & development activities.” - says a lead FMI analyst

Market Consolidation Activities Creating Opportunities for Market Expansion:

In their respective regions, reputable partners already have a large consumer base. Manufacturers may approach potential clients more effectively and expand their market reach by using these already-existing networks.

In-depth knowledge of their individual markets, including customer preferences, market trends, and legal and regulatory needs, is a specialty of regional distributors and agents. Manufacturers of horizontal form fill seal machines may acquire a lot by working with them and tailoring their products to meet regional demands.

In order to interact successfully with their target audience and go through cultural variations, manufacturers can modify their marketing messaging and product displays by working with local partners. Potential clients can communicate with local distributors and agents in their own language, removing language challenges and ensuring effective and clear communication.

Who is Winning?

ACMA S.p.A Bradman Lake Group (Langley Holdings plc) Cavanna Packaging Group CT Pack IMA-IIapak FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD. Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbH Masipack Omori North America Inc. P.F.M. S.P.A. Sacmi (Sacmi Packaging & Chocolate S.p.a.) SONGPINE Soontrue Tecno Pack Spa Theegarten-Pactec



These players are concentrating on introducing new automatic horizontal form fill seal machines to meet changing end-user requirements. They also utilize strategies such as mergers, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence. For instance,

In March 2021, Bossar, a leading supplier of horizontal form fill seal packaging machines was acquired by Scholle IPN Group.





Global Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) Machines Market Report

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines market, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals growth projections on the global horizontal form fill seal (HFFS) machines industry based on product type (stand alone wrapper [semi-automatic feeding, automatic feeding], wrapper [including feeding and grouping] fully automated system), capacity (less than 150 packs per minute, 151 to 350 packets per minute, 351 to 600 packets per minute, 601 to 1000 packs per minute, more than 1000 packets per minute), pack style (single product, rowed product, side by side product, tray, multipack), end use (chocolate & bars, cookies & crackers (biscuit), bakery, frozen, fresh produce, dairy, meat, other foods, non-food), & region.

Global Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) Machines Market by Category

By Product Type:

Stand Alone Wrapper Semi-automatic Feeding Automatic Feeding

Wrapper (Including Feeding and Grouping)

Fully Automated System



By Capacity:

Less than 150 Packs Per Minute

151 to 350 Packets Per Minute

351 to 600 Packets Per Minute

601 to 1000 Packs Per Minute

More than 1000 Packets Per Minute



By Packstyle:

Single Product

Rowed Product

Side by Side Product

Tray

Multipack



By End Use:

Chocolate & Bars Chocolate Tablets Chocolate Bars Bite Size bars Health Bars

Cookies & Crackers (Biscuit) Savoury Biscuits & Crackers Coated Biscuits Cookies Filled Biscuits Plain Biscuits

Bakery Bread Rolls Cakes Donuts Waffles Wafer Pancakes/ Tortillas Pastries Pies

Frozen Frozen Meals Frozen Pizza Dough Frozen Bakery Products

Fresh Produce Fruits & Vegetables Sandwiches

Dairy Yoghurt Cheese Other Dairy Products

Meat Fresh Meat Ground Meat Sausage and Deli Meat

Other Foods Confectionery Sauces Condiments Pet Foods

Non-Food Healthcare Personal Care Homecare





By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Central Asia

Russia & Belarus

Balkan & Baltic Countries

Middle East & Africa

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The packaging division at Future Market Insights (FMI) provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competition landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights (FMI) has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

