BE HURRICANE SEASON READY WITH COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING®
TAMPA, FL, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re in the middle of hurricane season and it’s not too late to be prepared for severe weather. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is projecting an "above-normal level of activity" for this year, the professionals at College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving® are offering some preparedness tips and reminding people that their teams have your back when it’s time for post-storm cleanups.
“At College HUNKS it’s our mission to help our customers stress less, whether it’s with a move or recovery from a storm. We know that after a hurricane hits, the last thing someone wants to worry about is removing debris from their property,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®. “Fortunately, we offer storm debris removal as part of our services. Our teams are committed to responding as quickly as possible and can typically be on site the same day or the next. Our team members are here to help, so you can focus on getting life back to normal.”
This year, NOAA previously predicted normal storm activity, but has since changed that forecast. The organization now projects 14 to 21 storms, which includes tropical storms and hurricanes. They estimate that about half of those are expected to be full-blown hurricanes.
College HUNKS has some tips to help you prepare for the season.
-Stock up on water: 1 gallon per person for 7 days.
-Ensure you have enough non-perishable food for everyone including babies or pets
-Fill up your car's gas tank
-Fill prescriptions and take out cash from the ATM
-Re-supply first aid kit
-Collect battery powered LED lights and NOAA radio
-Charge solar or battery-powered portable chargers
-Remove non-secure items from patios, porches, or yards
In addition to moving and hauling, College HUNKS also specializes in cleanups following major storms. Their licensed and insured teams provide cleanup and disposal of debris, assist with damaged items, and can help rearrange furniture. Each College HUNKS location is locally owned and operated to offer you customized service.
For assistance, call 1-800-586-5872, or to reserve a cleanup crew, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
“At College HUNKS it’s our mission to help our customers stress less, whether it’s with a move or recovery from a storm. We know that after a hurricane hits, the last thing someone wants to worry about is removing debris from their property,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®. “Fortunately, we offer storm debris removal as part of our services. Our teams are committed to responding as quickly as possible and can typically be on site the same day or the next. Our team members are here to help, so you can focus on getting life back to normal.”
This year, NOAA previously predicted normal storm activity, but has since changed that forecast. The organization now projects 14 to 21 storms, which includes tropical storms and hurricanes. They estimate that about half of those are expected to be full-blown hurricanes.
College HUNKS has some tips to help you prepare for the season.
-Stock up on water: 1 gallon per person for 7 days.
-Ensure you have enough non-perishable food for everyone including babies or pets
-Fill up your car's gas tank
-Fill prescriptions and take out cash from the ATM
-Re-supply first aid kit
-Collect battery powered LED lights and NOAA radio
-Charge solar or battery-powered portable chargers
-Remove non-secure items from patios, porches, or yards
In addition to moving and hauling, College HUNKS also specializes in cleanups following major storms. Their licensed and insured teams provide cleanup and disposal of debris, assist with damaged items, and can help rearrange furniture. Each College HUNKS location is locally owned and operated to offer you customized service.
For assistance, call 1-800-586-5872, or to reserve a cleanup crew, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
Brianne Barbakoff
Ink Link Marketing
+1 786-605-9228
email us here